'Muni' restoration pays homage to Charleston golf course's history

When golf architect Troy Miller of James Island did the remodeling and restoration of Charleston Municipal Golf Course, he paid special attention to the course's history. The golf course opened in 1929, during a golden age of golf course architecture.

While there is uncertainty regarding who designed "Muni," the golf course was constructed around the same time renowned architect Seth Raynor was building the Country Club of Charleston and Yeamans Hall Club. Raynor's nearby courses most certainly had an influence on the Muni layout.

Miller used "Template" holes for inspiration. Raynor was influenced by and later worked with architect Charles Blair Macdonald (1855-1939). It was Macdonald who, while studying golf holes in the British Isles, identified some 20 different hole designs or templates. Template holes are similar but are not duplicates.

Among the Templates Miller employed at the Muni were Punchbowl (6), Biarritz (8), Alps (9), Redan (No. 11), Cape (12) and Short (14).

But even if you aren't a student of golf history, casual golfers will recognize (although they may not understand) another homage to golf's history. Instead of the normal 7-foot flagsticks used, the Muni flagsticks are only five feet tall.

"The short flag sticks were common among courses in the British Isles, often used due to their endurance in the face of high winds. There are also many courses in America that used and continue to use these unique style flagsticks," Miller wrote.

"This detail also adds an element of deception in the design, where the shorter pins create doubt and often make a shot appear longer than its, and can make features of the course look larger or more dramatic than they actually are."

First double eagle

A donor's day and a pro-am preceded Charleston Municipal's reopening festivities last week and it featured an unplanned highlight. Austin Morgan, the brother-in-law of Troy Miller, scored a double eagle on Dec. 7.

Morgan holed a pitching wedge from 134 yards on his second shot on the par-5 15th hole. Witnesses included Troy Miller, Ronnie Miller (Troy's dad who started his professional career as an assistant at Muni) and Lea Anne Brown.

More Muni highlights

Thursday also was a day of memorable moments for Muni golfers with two holes-in-one recorded on No. 11 and another double eagle, also on the 15th.

James Greenwald made the day's first ace and the first one reported since the course's reopening, using an 8-iron on the 160-yard 11th hole while playing with Jackson Murray.

An hour later, Mark Bloomer used a 7-iron to ace the 11th hole while playing with Lee Jakobsen and Bobby Hagen.

Jakobsen got in on the act four holes later, scoring a 2 on the par-5 15th.

Bearden, Hargett win SCGA honors

Kyle Bearden of Barnwell and Eddie Hargett of Blythewood have earned the South Carolina Golf Association's Player of the Year and Senior Player of the Year awards for 2020.

Bearden finished second in the S.C. Amateur, tied for third with partner Blake Austin in the S.C. Mid-Amateur Four-Ball and won the Chanticleer National Four-Ball with partner Jordan Sease.

Hargett won the Senior Player of the Year award for the second straight year, posting one win (SCGA Tournament of Champions), seven top-fives and two top-20 finishes.

Because of COVID-19, award winners will be recognized individually at a later date as the S.C. Golf Association and the South Carolina Golf Hall of Fame have postponed Golf Day until 2021. At that time, the SCGA and SC Golf Hall of Fame Board will recognize new Hall of Fame inductees Gary Schaal and Sherri Turner.

Aces

Doug Bayer, Dec. 4, Ocean Winds-Seabrook Island Club, No. 8, 187 yards, 5-iron. Witnesses: Dan Derisio, Mark Webster, Johnathan Legg.

Jim Sporn, Dec. 8, Crooked Oaks-Seabrook Island Club, No. 9, 111 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Dean Goodwin, Tom Lamb.

Gregg Steffen, Dec. 10, Coosaw Creek Country Club, No. 6, 96 yards, gap wedge. Witnesses: Billy Boan, Rick Slagle, Karoll Moses.

Fritz Lance, Dec. 11, Cassique-Kiawah Island Club, No. 13, 145 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Kelly Lance, Christine Shippee.

Joe Moore, Dec. 11, Crowfield Golf Club, No. 8, 129 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: J. Davis, B. Eaves.

Mark Bloomer, Dec. 17, Charleston Municipal Golf Course, No. 11, 160 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Lee Jakobsen, Bobby Hagen.

James Greenwald, Dec. 17, Charleston Municipal Golf Course, No. 11, 160 yards, 8-iron. Witness: Jackson Murray.

A hole-in-one should be reported by the golf course. Please email aces to braswellsports@hotmail.com and to sportsdesk@postandcourier.com.