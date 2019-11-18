A few more games like this and Goose Creek quarterback Emmanuel Mukuamu will make everyone forget about his older brother -- South Carolina defensive back Israel Mukuamu.
Mukuamu had 344 yards of total offense and had a hand in five touchdowns to lead Goose Creek past Summerville 42-21 on Monday night in the second round of the Class AAAAA playoffs at Gibson Stadium.
The Gators (9-2) will face Carolina Forest Friday night in the Class AAAAA Lower State semifinals. The Green Wave finished its season 7-4.
Mukuamu's older brother made national headlines a few weeks ago when the sophomore cornerback intercepted three Jake Fromm passes, returning one for a TD, in the Gamecocks' 20-17 upset victory over then No. 3-ranked Georgia. Israel Mukuamu was named the national defensive player of the week by several different outlets for his performance.
And while Emmanuel Mukuamu might not get the national recognition of his older brother, he was certainly as vital in the Gators' win over the Green Wave Monday night in a game that was postponed twice since Friday due to inclement weather.
"Boy, (Mukuamu) is a good one, isn't he," said Goose Creek coach Jason Winstead. "He had a game tonight. We're going to ride him as long as he'll take us. He put this team on his back and carried us. It was his game to win or lose. The talk is we can't run the football, but we did a pretty good tonight. I'm as happy as I can be with him."
Mukuamu rushed for 192 yards on 18 attempts and scored on a 35-yard run. He also completed 12 of 16 passes for 142 yards and four more TDs.
"Coaches did a great job of putting together a great game plan," Mukuamu said. "The O-line did a great job, and I just went out and tried to make a few dynamic plays. There was a lot of trash talking on Twitter leading up to this game, so this is one I wanted badly."
The Green Wave went to their power running game and hung in there in the first half as Derrion Larry and Antonio Robertson combined for more than 155 rushing yards and two TDs in the first half.
"The field like it was, we had to go under center, something we hadn't done a lot of this year," said Summerville coach Joe Call. "We did a good job running the ball in the first half, but give Goose Creek credit, they made some adjustments at halftime."
Larry's 35-yard TD on the Green Wave's first possession of the second half gave Summerville at 21-13 lead with 9:53 to play in the third quarter.
The Gators defense then stiffened and stuffed the Green Wave offense the rest of the night.
"They were playing with a tight end and a fullback, so we had to put some extra guys in the box," Winstead said. "We're not as big as they are. We had to adjust, and our coaches did a good job of getting the kids in the right spot to make some plays defensively in the second half."
The Gators offense, led by Mukuamu scored the next 29 points.
"It's a great win, now we've got a quick turnaround to play a really good Carolina Forest team," Winstead said. "It's Week 13, so we'll rest up and get ready for Friday night."