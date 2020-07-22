Mount Pleasant's Nick Ciuffo on Texas Rangers' 60-man roster, ready to 'get that call'

Nick Ciuffo usually goes with the Chick-fil-A biscuit for breakfast. But on this morning, the Mount Pleasant native switched it up and ordered chicken minis at the drive-thru in Arlington, Tex.

While waiting in the long line of cars, Ciuffo explained that this is pretty much how every morning starts for him as a catcher in the Texas Rangers’ organization. After grabbing breakfast, he heads back to his apartment and gets ready for the day. Then it’s a short drive to Global Life Field, the Rangers’ $1.2 billion stadium that opened earlier this year.

“The stadium is massive,” said Ciuffo, who signed with the Rangers in December, a month after he opted for free agency following a stint with the Cincinnati Reds. “It’s almost too big, just trying to get from the batting cage to the weight room. But they really thought of everything here.”

After Major League Baseball canceled the MiLB season on June 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic, thousands of minor leaguers were left without jobs. But Ciuffo’s game-calling skills behind the plate and his production in the batter’s box secured him a spot on the roster this season.

The MLB will play a 60-game season that begins Thursday night. The Rangers play their first game on Friday.

Each MLB team is allowed to maintain a 60-man player pool, which consists of 40 players on the active roster and 20 alternates. Ciuffo, who was a high school star at Wando and then Lexington, is on the alternate list.

It’s a weird set of circumstances, he said, even though the MLB doesn’t have the same restrictions as other leagues. NBA players, for example, have entered a “bubble” at Disney World in Orlando, where all games will be played. Minus emergencies and special situations, no one is allowed in or out of the bubble.

But the MLB is different. As Ciuffo explained, he’s free to hop in his pickup truck and grab food whenever he wants. MLB players will undergo COVID-19 testing every other day during the shortened season and will have symptom screens and temperature checks at least twice a day.

As he continues workouts in Arlington, Ciuffo, like everyone else, is wondering what the new norm will look like beyond this season. Health and safety are top priorities, but the spreading out during workouts and in the dugout is taking a toll in its own way.

“There’s a lot of great conversations and camaraderie that go into helping a team win games,” Ciuffo said. “We’re not able to have that same kind of environment in the clubhouse, so it’s definitely not the same.”

Despite the challenging circumstances, Ciuffo’s goal hasn’t changed. He wants to make it to the majors on a permanent basis. The 25-year-old was one of the top high school prospects in the nation back in 2013 when he was taken by the Tampa Bay Rays in the first round of the MLB draft.

Tampa released Ciuffo on July 1 of last year, and the Reds scooped him up 10 days later. He finished the rest of the 2019 campaign with the organization before Texas snagged him in the offseason.

Ciuffo made his big-league debut in September 2018 and has 19 MLB games on his resume. In them, he’s batted .186 with one homer and 5 RBIs. Through 463 minor league games, he's batting .248 with 20 home runs and 183 RBIs. On defense, Ciuffo regularly ranks among the best in the minors at his position.

While he’s happy to be an alternate, he has his eyes set on the billon-dollar stadium down the road.

“It’s good to be here,” he said. “But I’m ready for whenever I get that call. This is a talented team that can win it all and I want that chance to contribute to a World Series championship.”