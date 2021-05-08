Mount Pleasant's Jayne Pardus wins third straight WSCGA Senior Championship

Jayne Pardus of Mount Pleasant, who plays out of Bulls Bay Golf Club in Awendaw, won her third consecutive Women's South Carolina Golf Association Senior Championship and remained undefeated in the event since turning 50.

Pardus posted a pair of 74s for a 148 total in the tournament played at Haig Point on Daufuskie Island. Pardus finished four shots ahead of Pam Prescott of Southern Oaks and five ahead of third-place finisher Lee Burton of the Kiawah Island Club. Kerry Rutan of Yeamans Hall was fourth at 158, Renee Rezzetano of Hampton Hall was fifth at 160 and Lea Anne Brown, also a member at Bulls Bay, placed sixth in the Flight 1 with a 166 total.

Terrie Allemang of Furman University Golf Course won Flight 2 with a 165, followed by Leigh Coulter of Beech Creek at 167 and Cathy Martin of Seabrook Island at 168. Diane Eberhard of Seabrook Island won Flight 3 with a 181 while Tracy Thorne of Seabrook Island placed fifth at 190. Christine Iaconis of Seabrook Island picked up a fifth-place finish in Flight 4 with a score of 209.

Karin Wolfe of Ponderosa Country Club won the Legends Division title for the fifth straight time and seventh overall with a score of 161. Anita Marciniak of Kiawah Island Golf Resort was second at 167.

Tori Langen of Seabrook Island won Flight 2 with a score of 194. Laura Rawl of Shadowmoss finished third at 199 and Nancy Pondelik and Debbie Ott, both of Seabrook Island, tied for fifth at 207.

City Am field is full

The field is full with a waiting list for the Charleston Men's City Amateur golf championship scheduled May 14-16 at newly renovated Municipal Golf Course. The tournament was not held in 2020 because of the renovation and the coronavirus pandemic.

Tickets for PGA Palmetto Championship

A limited number of daily grounds tickets are on sale for the PGA Tour's 2021 Palmetto Championship to be played June 10-13 at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland. The tournament is taking the place of the RBC Canadian Open, which was canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Daily grounds tickets start at $70 per day, Thursday through Sunday, or $235 for a weekly pass. Daily youth, military members and first responder tickets are $40 per day. A weekly youth pass is $140. All ticketed spectators must purchase a parking pass for $20 per day or $50 for the week. Volunteer registration also is open. To purchase tickets, parking passes, or to register for volunteer opportunities at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, visit PalmettoChampionship.com.

Coming up

• MAY 10: Knights of Columbus Council 9475 12th annual golf tournament for The Daughters of St. Paul, Harbor Course-Wild Dunes Resort, $110 per players, COVID protocols will be followed. Contact Neil Whitman at ngwhitman@yahoo.com or at 843-270-9834 for more information.

• May 13: Kiwanis Club of Moncks Corner Golf Tournament to fund high school scholarships, Berkeley Country Club, $65 per player, $260 per team, contact Lynn Smith at lsmith00jls@gmail.com.

• May 22: Warrior Surf Foundation Charity Golf Classic to benefit veterans, Wescott Golf Club, $400 per team, visit warriorsurf.rallyup.com/golftournament.

Aces

Michael Smith, April 24, Summerville Country Club, No. 13, 154 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: J.K. Smith, Greg Smith, Bob Ricker.

Rocky Catalano, April 26, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 7, 148 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: John Cagle, Jayne Pardus, Jarrett Swan.

Jim Grabowski, April 27, Summerville Country Club, No. 15, 198 yards. Witnesses: Gary Colpo, Rory Fletcher.

Sally Thackston, April 27, Charleston Municipal Golf Course, No. 14, 68 yards, pitching wedge. Witnesses: Marti Clayton, Linda Gwillim.

Rusty Shepard, April 30, Cassique-Kiawah Island Club, No. 7, 179 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Jon Centurino, Dick Wilson, Ray Buhler.

Mike Bogucki, May 1, Cassique-Kiawah Island Club, No. 13, 152 yards, 7-iron. Witness: John Marko.

Bill Prindle, May 4, Coosaw Creek Country Club, No. 15, 152 yards, 5-iron. Witnesses: Ed Zelonis, Gary Fassett.

A hole-in-one should be reported by the golf course. Please email aces to braswellsports@hotmail.com and to sportsdesk@postandcourier.com.