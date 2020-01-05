Watching her kids cross the finish line last month in Wisconsin, Sherry Hislop couldn’t help but think about the close-knit community at the Mount Pleasant Track Club that welcomed her family a few years back when they moved from San Antonio.

Her children, Savannah and Gabe, were big into swimming in Texas and had made plenty of friends. So Hislop knew recreating that type of atmosphere was going to be a tall task. Or so she thought.

But when the kids traded in their goggles and ear plugs for quality running shows, Hislop knew they were carving out a new chapter.

“It has that same family environment we were looking for,” Hislop said. “The kids really have fun and have made so many friends.”

Last month, the track club sent 58 kids to Wisconsin for the USA Track & Field Junior Olympic Cross-Country Championships. Of the 14 age groups in attendance, ranging from 8 & under to the 17-18 group, two Mount Pleasant teams won first place and another finished second.

Savannah finished eighth out of 157 girls in the Girls 2K 8 & Under division. Overall, the Mount Pleasant team finished second in the division.

Meanwhile, Gabe placed fourth of the 306 runners in the Boys 3K 9-10 division, helping that Mount Pleasant team take first place.

But the Hislops aren’t the only ones finding success with the club. Anthony Cote was part of the 9-10 championship team. And his brother, Vinny, was part of the Boys 8 & Under squad that took first in Wisconsin.

Their dad, Greg Cote, has been watching his boys prosper with the club since they moved to the area three years ago. That’s when they met Tami Dennis, the head coach of the club and one of the board members.

Greg Cote said her influence over all of the kids has been life-changing. Her training and commitment has given them to the confidence to travel around the country and perform better than most other teams from larger, metro areas, he added.

“My kids were more excited to help deliver these championships for Tami as much as for themselves, because they know how much she has given to this sport for decades,” Greg Cote said. “This team inspires kids to have fun while seeing the results of working hard.”

Dennis added that the 2019 season was a "magical" year for her club. It boasted 559 athletes, 42 individual state championships, 16 team state championships, and 28 All-Americans. The club has grown exponentially since it was founded 17 years ago, she said.

"We compete against All-Star teams from all over the country who take the best of the best from their regions," Dennis added. "With us, we just take whoever wants to join. So it's amazing to be from little ol' Mount Pleasant and having a team that can compete on that level."