Defense has always been Nick Ciuffo’s calling card.
The Mount Pleasant native has had a knack for that side of the ball since he was a teenager. It’s not as glamorous as hitting home runs, but it’s just as effective. Just ask his team, the Durham Bulls, a triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays.
The team is on the verge of reaching the playoffs. Add that to being just one step from the majors, and Ciuffo’s ability to throw out batters and field wild pitches is even more important.
Not just for the team, but also for his career.
As good as the majors
It’s been nearly three months since Ciuffo, 23, returned from his 50-game suspension after failing a drug test. He’s made the most of his shortened season by helping Durham extend its lead atop the Southern Division of the International League.
Before he joined the team, the Bulls were eight games over .500. Ciuffo has helped them extend that lead to 14 games through his first 53 games of the season.
His bat is nothing to sneeze at. A .253 average with 28 RBIs through 53 games is pretty solid. But dating back to 2013 when the Rays took Ciuffo in the first round, it’s been his defense that has paved the way.
Ciuffo, who played at Wando and Lexington high schools, has thrown out 15 batters out of a possible 36. That’s a rate of 41.6 percent. That would rank him among the top five in Major League Baseball this year.
Overall, Ciuffo’s fielding percentage is a stout 99.5 percent. That’s one of the best in the minor leagues and also ranks pretty high when compared to the majors.
Almost there
Regardless of how the rest of the season shakes out — and a big-league call-up is a possibility after rosters can expand on Sept. 1 — Ciuffo’s name will undoubtedly continue cycling around the Rays’ organization.
He found success last season with the Montgomery Biscuits, the franchise’s double-A affiliate. There, Ciuffo batted .245 with seven home runs and 42 RBIs through 102 games.
After the 2017 campaign, he was ranked the best defensive player in the entire organization. And heading into this season, Ciuffo was placed just outside of their Top 20 prospect list.
Now with a solid year in triple-A ball under his belt, dreams of the majors seem even more real for the kid from Mount Pleasant.
He said in June that guys on the team get called up all the time to fill in for injured players.
“Being this close, you can almost taste the majors,” Ciuffo said.
At this rate, he should be eating at the table pretty soon.