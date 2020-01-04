Lea Anne Brown of Mount Pleasant is the Women's South Carolina Golf Association Senior Player of the Year for the sixth straight year.

Brown, a member of the S.C. Golf Hall of Fame, finished the 2019 WSCGA season with 1,700 points, beating runner-up Leigh Coulter of Hopkins, who totaled 1,565.5 points. Jayne Pardus of Mount Pleasant finished third with 1,450 points.

Brown teamed with Rachel Wyatt to win the WSCGA Team Championship. Brown and Mark Hoover won the WSCGA/SCGA Mixed Team and the Carolinas Golf Association Mixed Team seniors titles.

Brown also finished second in the S.C. Women's Open Senior Amateur division and third in the WSCGA Senior Championship.

Dawn Woodard of Greer won the WSCGA Player of the Year for a record-setting eighth time, accumulating 1,300 points. Coulter finished second with 893 points, while Brown, Pardus and College of Charleston junior Jodee Tindal of Rock Hill tied for third with 750 points each.

Tindal wins Carolinas Young Amateur

Jodee Tindal of Rock Hill, who plays for the College of Charleston, defeated Kathleen Sumner of Mount Pleasant, who plays for Florida State, by two shots to win the Carolinas Golf Association's Young Amateur championship played at Pinewild Country Club in Pinehurst, N.C. Tindal shot 72-73—145 while Sumner posted a 73-74—147.

Wake Forest freshman Fulton Smith of Pinehurst won the men's division, shooting 69-68—137.

Players Amateur ends

Golfweek has reported that the Heritage Classic Foundation has decided to end the Players Amateur golf tournament after a 20-year run in Bluffton. The event was first played at Belfair and later moved to Berkeley Hall. The event drew one of the top amateur fields in the country with the winner earning a spot in the Heritage.

Coming up

• March 30: NEEDTOBREATHE Classic, Daniel Island Club, visit commonwealthcares.org.

Aces

Slade Metcalf, Dec. 26, Beresford Creek-Daniel Island Club, No. 17, 134 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: Lynn Nellius, Richard Glass, Jim Cantwell.

Bob Arnold, Dec. 28, Turtle Point-Kiawah Island Golf Resort, No. 16, 107 yards, pitching wedge. Witnesses: Ross Cowan, Garry Nelson, David Destefano.

Ken King, Dec. 28, Charleston Municipal Golf Course, No. 14, 107 yards, pitching wedge. Witnesses: Trey King, Heath Gunther, Phillip King.

William Rama, Dec. 28, Country Club of Charleston, No. 11, 169 yards. Witnesses: James Reding, Carter Falk.

Ronnie Richter, Dec. 30, Country Club of Charleston, No. 17, 155 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Robin Richter, Jimmy Hagood, Wendy Gibson.

A hole-in-one should be reported by the golf course. Please email aces to braswellsports@hotmail.com and to sportsdesk@postandcourier.com.