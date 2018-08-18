Lea Anne Brown of Mount Pleasant, already a South Carolina Golf Hall of Fame member, continues to add to her impressive resume.
Brown qualified for the upcoming U.S. Women's Mid-Amateur on Wednesday at the Country Club of Lexington, earning one of two spots available with a score of 78. Emily Rapp of Greenville was medalist with a score of 74.
"I've tried to qualify for the Mid-Am the last two or three years at this site and failed miserably," said Brown, who was inducted into the South Carolina Golf Hall of Fame in 2011.
"I thought I would give it another shot. I felt good and had been playing much better. I just stayed the course and made a lot of pars. If I missed a green, I got up and down. It feels pretty good."
Brown has won the Charleston Women's City Amateur 13 times and has multiple wins in both the South Carolina Women's Amateur stroke play and match play championships. The Women's Mid-Am will be her 15th U.S. Golf Association championship, including six U.S. Women's Senior Amateurs.
The 2018 U.S. Women's Mid-Amateur will be played Sept. 22-27 at Norwood Hills Country Club in St. Louis.
First Tee Backpacks
The First Tee of Greater Charleston gave out more than 250 fully packed backpacks to girls and boys ages 5-16 earlier this month. The backpacks were stocked with items recommended by the Charleston County School system. Backpacks were given out at two different events: one that identified participants in their on-course programs and another with outreach partner, Charleston Promise Neighborhood.
Charleston Golfweek Tournament
Eric Malan shot 79 and won for the third time in three starts in the Charleston Golfweek Tour Summer Bash played at Charleston National Golf Club. Randy Tame shot 75 to win A Flight; John Saager won B Flight, also with a 75; Glenn Eagerton won C Flight with an 81; and Joseph Jones shot 89 to win D Flight.
2019 Women's Open qualifiers
Kristen Gillman, a University of Alabama junior who won the 2014 U.S. Women's Amateur, defeated teammate Jiwon Jeon of the Republic of Korea, 7 and 6 in a scheduled 36-hole match, to win the 2018 U.S. Women's Amateur played at The Golf Club of Tennessee. By making the finals, both players earned spots in the 2019 U.S. Women's Open that will be played May 30-June 2 at the Country Club of Charleston.
Coming up
• Aug. 25: Seventh annual Coastal Center Cup Golf Tournament to benefit special need residents of Coastal Center, Summerville Country Club, $300 per team or $75 individual, email 1994johnson@homesc.com.
• Aug. 31-Sept. 2: 59th annual Berkeley Country Club Invitational, $150 for Berkeley CC members, $175 for guests, flighted for final round, visit berkeleycc.com or call 843-761-4880.
• Sept. 14-15: Charleston Ladies City Amateur, Charleston Municipal Golf Course, $65 entry, visit charleston-sc.gov/golf.
• Sept. 10: Third annual Gavalas Kolanko Foundation charity golf tournament, Daniel Island Club, $500 per player of $2,000 per team, proceeds benefit scholarships for Lowcountry students with disabilities, contact Carrie Andress at carrie@momentumresults.com or call 843-377-8450 ext. 121.
• Sept. 23: Eighth annual Four Paws Golf Tournament to benefit Lowcountry Animal Rescue, Summerville Country Club, $75 per player or $300 per team, call 843-821-3175 or email lowcountryanimalrescue@ymail.com.
• Oct. 4: Summerville Kiwanis Club Golf Tournament to benefit Terrific Kids project, Legend Oaks Golf Club, $85 per player or $350 per team, contact April at 843-875-8569 april.burgess@ firstcitizens.com or Helene at 843-832-7102 hmison@banksc.com.
• Oct. 24: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Southern Coast Real Estate Golf Tournament to benefit The Sunshine Kids Foundation, Briar's Creek, contact Beth McKenna at 843-871-5091.
Aces
John Ralph, Aug. 8, Cougar Point-Kiawah Island Golf Resort, No. 2, 170 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: Joe O'Brian, Bill Streck, Noah Dropkin.
Christian Sease, Aug. 8, Country Club of Charleston, No. 3, 178 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Mary Fran Hillow, Harrison Murray.
Andy Burch, Aug. 12, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 17, 145 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Josh Malone, Sam Crossland, Rob Crossland.
Dave Goldstein, Aug. 12, Patriots Point Links, No. 3, 148 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Charlie Wiser, Daniel Wiser, Peter Derry, Mike Harrison.
Jim Ferrell, Aug. 16, Ralston Creek-Daniel Island Club, No. 12, 149 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Mark Durishan, David Ryan, Paul Thomas.
A hole-in-one should be reported by the golf course. Please email aces to braswellsports@hotmail.com and to sportsdesk@postandcourier.com.