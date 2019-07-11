Two years ago, officials with the Hobcaw Yacht Club expected roughly 100 boats to participate in their annual regatta.
Last year, that number jumped to 125. And now, as Commodore Skip Sawin prepares for the 57th annual Hobcaw Yacht Club regatta, his team is projecting another spike in attendance.
“I think it’s because we’re listening to the folks who attend,” Sawin said. “We’re getting positive feedback and making changes to always provide the best time possible.”
Following a final registration period Saturday at 9 a.m., the regatta will begin at 11 a.m. and run until 4 p.m.
On Sunday, sailors will head out at noon for the final day or racing.
All the while, the Hobcaw faithful will enjoy live music, grilled food, and go for dips in the yacht club’s pool.
“I think it’s safe to say that we know how to have a good time,” Sawin added.
Still, spectators haven’t forgotten the reason for the season. The club expects full participation in the Sea Island One Design class, one that features a locally-designed boat made for racing.
Sawin added that the youth classes should see high numbers as well this year.
Competitors will be coming from across South Carolina, as well as from Georgia, North Carolina and other states.
With so many boats sailing in the Wando River, the Hobcaw Yacht Club is actually moving some races deeper into the river to accommodate the numbers.
It’s a good problem to have, Sawin said.
“We’ve seen so much success over the years and I think that starts right here in Charleston,” he said. “We spread the word and when we have visitors from other states, they see how accommodating we are and let even more people know. So we just have a really good system in place.”
For more information, visit www.hycclub.org/HYC-Regatta-Information.