Mount Pleasant resident gets his big break in broadcasting as voice of cornhole on ESPN

College football had Keith Jackson. Major League Baseball had Vin Scully. And the Masters has Jim Nance.

But who is the voice of the American Cornhole League?

None other than Mount Pleasant resident Jeff McCarragher.

Almost by accident, McCarragher, the former play-by-play radio broadcaster for the College of Charleston men’s basketball team, has become the national voice of professional and collegiate cornhole competition.

And he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“Never in a million years did I think my big break in broadcasting would come from calling cornhole matches,” McCarragher said with a chuckle. “When I lived in Kansas, I would play cornhole all the time with my neighbors and now those same neighbors see me on ESPN and text or message me on Facebook and reminisce about our matches back in the day. It’s been a great experience for me both personally and professionally. I love it. I’m having a blast. I think it’s great.”

For those unfamiliar with the sport, cornhole is the game often seen at football tailgates and outside busy restaurants. Participants pass the time tossing bean bags – usually full of corn seed, hence the name – into a hole on one of two slanted boards.

The American Cornhole League is the brainchild of Stacey Moore, who also serves as the ACL commissioner. Moore, 49, founded the league in 2015 and is something of a tailgaiting entrepreneur, investing in various businesses associated with tailgating and starting “Inside Tailgating” magazine.

The Charlotte native noticed that people were getting serious about their cornhole.

“They were traveling long distances to play for money,” Moore said. “I thought this can be a legitimate sport. There was no one out there doing scores and statistics around it, and I thought that was the key.”

Moore built a platform to capture scores and stats from tournaments around the nation. In 2019, there were more than 25,000 competitors in the ACL points system, with 300 directors running events around the country.

Myrtle Beach hosted the first collegiate championships in 2018 and close to 200 college and pro players participated, with $25,000 in college scholarships awarded to winners.

The key to the ACL's surge in popularity over the past 18 months has been a three-year deal the league signed with ESPN.

Enter McCarragher.

McCarragher wasn’t ESPN’s first choice to broadcast ACL matches in 2018. McCarragher had done plenty of work for Tupelo Raycom, the production company that handles the ACL broadcasts for ESPN, over the years. McCarragher, 48, had called Big South and Southern Conference football, basketball and soccer games for the regional production company.

Tom Cavanaugh, the vice president of production for Tupelo Raycom, reached out to McCarragher about his interest in doing cornhole matches in the fall of 2018.

“Tom was putting together a list of names and was really just gauging my interest,” McCarragher said. “I told him I’d love to do it, but initially I didn’t get the job."

That honor fell to Evan Lepler. But when Lepler left cornhole for ESPN's ultimate frisbee telecasts, the slot opened back up for McCarragher.

"A few months went by and Tom called me again and I was like, ‘yeah, absolutely I’m interested,’” McCarragher said.

McCarragher’s first ACL telecast was this past December in Myrtle Beach for the ACL National Championships. As McCarragher found out quickly, there’s a big difference in playing the game and calling play-by-play action. He prepped for days.

“I spent hours and hours watching video of old broadcasts, scouting players and picking up on the nuances of the sport,” McCarragher said. “Every sports has its unique jargon and cornhole is no different. It’s also kind of a fluid situation because it seems like every match there’s a new term that comes up to describe the action.”

McCarragher said it took a couple of broadcasts to get completely comfortable calling matches, but that he was helped by his sidekick and analyst Trey Ryder.

“Trey is the (ESPN college football analyst) Kirk Herbstreit of cornhole,” McCarragher said. “Trey does a fantastic job and he knows the sports inside out. He’s been a tremendous asset for me and a great guy to work with.”

The ACL is big business for ESPN. The average audience on ESPN telecasts has been about 350,000 viewers. The 2019 world championships in August drew nearly 400,000 viewers.

“The popularity of the sport has been amazing,” McCarragher said. “The fans are great. They really get into it. I guess it’s a lot like bowling where you have a favorite competitor.”

Like almost every sports across the globe, ACL was forced to take a hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic. The ACL returned to action earlier this month and held its first match in Rock Hill. McCarragher was on the scene. He spent the Memorial Day weekend in Phoenix, calling the Phoenix Pro Invitational and will travel to Las Vegas this weekend.

“There have been no fans the last couple of tournaments but it was great to be back out there,” McCarragher said.