Mount Pleasant native Nick Ciuffo signed a minor league deal with the Texas Rangers on Thursday, about a month after electing to enter free agency.

The move sends the 2013 first-round draft pick to his third team in less than a year and comes with an invitation to big-league spring training, something only granted to a franchise’s high-caliber prospects.

That’s not new for Ciuffo, who was invited multiple times by the Tampa Bay Rays. Tampa took the catcher with the 21st overall pick in the 2013 MLB draft.

Ciuffo, who attended Wando and Lexington during his high school days, figures to play the 2020 campaign with the Rangers’ triple-A affiliate, the Nashville Sounds.

Last season he batted .238 with two homers and 16 RBIs through 34 games with the Durham Bulls, Tampa’s triple-A affiliate.

The franchise released Ciuffo on July 3. He was picked up a week later by the Cincinnati Reds and finished the year playing 12 games with the team’s triple-A affiliate.

Ciuffo is hoping he can get back to the majors and then stay there. He made his big-league debut Sept. 9, 2018, and has played in 19 MLB games, all with Tampa.

Heading into his eighth season of professional baseball, Ciuffo, 24, is still viewed as one of the top catchers in the farm system. His career took a hit in February 2018 when he was suspended for 50 games for testing positive for marijuana.

Ciuffo bounced back after the suspension, finishing the year with a .258 average, five home runs and 29 RBIs through 62 games.

In June 2018, following his suspension, he told The Post and Courier that he had learned from his mistakes and was ready to prove himself to his team and family.

Ciuffo added that playing triple-A baseball lets him know he’s one step away from realizing his ultimate dream.

“When they need a catcher, I want them to say, 'We have to call him up. He forced our hand and played great. We have no choice,’” Ciuffo said.