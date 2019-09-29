Jayne Pardus of Mount Pleasant scored a 4 and 3 victory over Rachel Wyatt to win the Women's South Carolina Golf Association Match Play Championship held at Palmetto Golf Club in Aiken.

Pardus, the 2019 WSCGA senior champion who also made it to the Round of 32 in this year's U.S. Senior Women's Amateur, held a 1-up advantage over Wyatt at the turn and then won four of the next six holes, halving one and losing one to Wyatt, who works at Kiawah Island Golf Resort.

Brooke Hutto of Aiken defeated Jennifer Weiland of Charleston, 2 and 1, to win the championship consolation division.

Bulls Bay student wins first tournament

Wake Forest's Rachel Kuehn, who has worked for the past seven years with the teaching staff at the Ranch at Bulls Bay Golf Club, won her first college event and set new records in The Prestigious Annika Intercollegiate tournament at The Royal Golf Club in Minnesota.

Kuehn shot 67-67-69—203, 13-under-par, to win the individual title by five shots and help her team win by 14. It was the first time in Wake Forest women's golf history that a freshman won her first tournament and her score was the second-lowest 54-hole total in school history. Kuehn's mother, Brenda Kuehn, was a three-time All-American at Wake Forest.

Stono Ferry Operation 36

Trey Wessel posted a score of 28 to win the Division 1 junior medalist title and Maggie Runyon also shot 28 to win the Division 1 ladies medalist title in the Operation 36 competition held at the Links at Stono Ferry. Operation 36 is a teaching method in which golfers learn from six divisions, or yardages, beginning at 25 yards and eventually increasing out to the complete hole. They play nine holes with a goal of getting the ball in the hole in four strokes.

2020 NEEDTOBREATHE Classic

Registration is open for the 2020 NEEDTOBREATHE Classic golf tournament that will be played March 30 at Daniel Island Club. The event supports OneWorld Health, a Charleston-based nonprofit that empowers communities around the world to achieve long-term improvements in health and quality of life.

OneWorld Health has built 12 medical clinics in Uganda and Nicaragua, helping hundreds of thousands of people receive life-saving medical care. The 2019 tournament raised a record $300,000. Those interested in registering for a celebrity foursome, standard foursome (no celebrity) or a standard single spot can take advantage of early-bird pricing through Nov. 1. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Information and registration details are at commonwealthcares.org.

Coming up

• Oct. 5: Charleston Elks Lodge 242 11th annual Buddy Sirisky Memorial Tournament for S.C. Alzheimer's Chapter, Oak Point-Kiawah Island Golf Resort, $100 per player, contact nanette@thomasmasi.com or call 843-345-8942.

• Oct. 8: Ninth annual SCORE Charleston Be a Champion for Small Business golf tournament, Charleston National Golf Club, $150 per player or $600 per team, visit www.charlestonsc.score.org/help-score-help-smallbiz.

• Oct. 28-29: 21st Berkeley Senior Invitational, Berkeley Country Club, $115 for members, $125 for guests, visit berkeleycc.com.

Aces

Chayse Coole, Sept. 11, Dunes West Golf & River Club, No. 6, 91 yards, utility wedge. Witness: Regan Clifford.

Worth Beachum, Sept. 14, Country Club of Charleston, No. 17, 154 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Lewis Lowery, Grant Bale, Tommy Bale.

Kristen Biety, Sept. 14, Shadowmoss Plantation Golf Club, No. 16, 126 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Carol DeKraker, Jane Weisman, Deidre Garrard.

Gary Fischer, Sept. 15, Coosaw Creek Country Club, No. 11, 128 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Jay Arnold, Bill Cattorini.

Cathy Dalton, Sept. 18, Rivertowne Country Club, No. 2, 127 yards, 6-iron. Witness: John Dalton.

George Nikitiadis, Sept. 18, Osprey Point-Kiawah Island Golf Resort, No. 15, 160 yards, 7-iron. Witness: Chris Napoli.

Jason Highsmith, Sept. 21, Beresford Creek-Daniel Island Club, No. 15, 185 yards, 3-hybrid. Witness: Robert Alexander.

Johnny Dangerfield, Sept. 22, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 12, 122 yards, pitching wedge. Witnesses: Isaac Matthew, Tanner Amerson, Larry Cantley.

Bill Cattorini, Sept. 24, Coosaw Creek Country Club, No. 11, 137 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Randy Nelson, Mike Hotaling, Keith Merritt.

Steve Robinson, Sept. 24, Crowfield Golf Club, No. 8, 180 yards, 5-iron. Witness: Dan Monahan.

A hole-in-one should be reported by the golf course.