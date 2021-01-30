Mount Pleasant golfer wins two Senior Player of the Year awards

Jayne Pardus of Mount Pleasant has earned both the Carolinas Golf Association and Women's South Carolina Golf Association Senior Player of the Year awards for 2020. Pardus was the only repeat winner in the Carolinas Golf Association and won the WSCGA award for the first time.

Among her accomplishments in 2020 were finishing as the top senior amateur in the S.C. Women's Open; winning the WSCGA Senior Championship for the second straight year by 12 shots; winning the WSCGA State Amateur State Division; finishing second in the Carolinas Senior Championship; finishing fourth in the Carolinas Senior Four-Ball; finishing fifth in the WSCGA/SCGA Mixed Team Championship; and tying for sixth in the Senior Women's North and South Amateur.

Anna Morgan of Spartanburg was the 2020 WSCGA Player of the year, winning the WSCGA State Amateur and the Carolinas Women's Amateur and making it to the Round of 64 in the U.S. Women's Amateur.

Adrian Anderson of Murrells Inlet, who won the S.C. Junior Golf Association's Beth Daniel Award, was the Carolinas Golf Association Junior Player of the Year. Anderson had 22 top-10 finishes in 25 starts.

Max Green of Hilton Head, who won the S.C. Junior Golf Association's Jay Haas Award, was the CGA's Junior Boys Player of the year.

The CGA's Women's Player of the Year was Rachel Kuehn, a Wake Forest golfer from Asheville, N.C., who works with instructor Rickey Sullivan of the Ranch at Bulls Bay in Awendaw.

Peter Fountain of Raleigh was the CGA Men's Player of the Year; Sherrill Britt of West End, N.C., was the CGA Senior Men's Player of the year; and Evan Long of Charlotte was the CGA Super Senior Men's Player of the Year.

Double eagle

John MacDonald scored a double eagle on Jan. 14 while playing Charleston Municipal Golf Course's 475-yard, par-5 15th hole. He used a driver off the tee and holed his second shot from 175 yards for a two on the hole. He was playing with Dan Cook, T.A. Fulmer and John Ashmore.

CALGA at Oak Point

Tracy Thorne of Seabrook Island Club posted a score of 85 to win field low gross honors while Jennifer Alvarez of Rivertowne won field low net honors with a 75 in the Charleston Area Ladies Golf Association (CALGA) tournament played at Kiawah Island Golf Resort's Oak Point course.

Flight winners were: First - Diane Berhard and Misty Wise of Seabrook, 88 gross; Laura Rawl, Shadowmoss, 77 net. Second - Lori Irizarry, Charleston City, 92 gross; Linda Travis, Rivertowne, 78 net. Third - Karen Snyder, Dunes West, 97 gross; Patty Tykal, Dunes West, 81 net. Fourth - Dianne Bowler, Shadowmoss, 98 gross; Debbie Casey, Dunes West, 85 net. Fifth - Gisella Dennis, Seabrook, 100 gross; Lynda Bartemeyer, Rivertowne, 81 net. Sixth - Arlette Geffert, Dunes West, and Brenda Griffin, Wescott, 101 gross; June Stovall, Shadowmoss, 80 net. Seventh - Linda Thomas, Dunes West, 106 gross; Anne Thompson, Rivertowne, 85 net.

Golf Week Amateur Tour

Hank Seiling won the Charleston Golf Week Amateur Tour event played at the Harbor Course at Wild Dunes Resort, shooting 79 and finishing a shot ahead of Mike Cobb. Glenn Powell won A Flight with a 76. Beth Hunt won B Flight with a 78. Julie Johnson and Sam Marano both shot 86s in B Flight with Marano winning with a par on the second playoff hole. Randy Ross shot 90 to win D Flight.

Coming Up

• Feb. 17: Trident Medical Center Lowcountry Transitions will hold its Mental Health Heroes golf tournament Feb. 17 at Dunes West Golf & River Club. The entry fee is $500 per team. Register at mhheroes.com/golf or email info@mhheroes.com for more information.

Aces

Peter Vaska, Jan. 16, Charleston Municipal Golf Course, No. 14, 105 yards, lob wedge. Witnesses: Andy Armbruster, Russ Johnson, Dave Ohlund.

Bill Haskin, Jan. 17, Country Club of Charleston, No. 11, 170 yards, 5-iron. Witnesses: Tom Bewley, George Gooding, Matt Bova.

Dan Childress, Jan. 20, Harbor Course-Wild Dunes Resort, No. 16, 168 yards, 5-wood. Witness: Mike Keck.

Joseph Condon, Jan. 24, Charleston Municipal Golf Course, No. 11, 123 yards, 5-iron. Witnesses: Chris Pinckney, Irvin Condon, Max Devito, Ty O'Brien.

Jude Sword, Jan. 24, Charleston Municipal Golf Course, No. 8. Witnesses: Brandt Sword, Jase Howell, Travis Howell.

Charlene Atkins, Jan. 25, Crowfield Golf Club, No. 8, 105 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Tracie Wilson, Brenda Griffin, Becky Arndt.

David McLean, Jan. 25, Crowfield Golf Club, No. 13, 98 yards, hybrid. Witnesses: Sam Smargissi, Marty Houston, Matt Houston.

Brett Wilson, Jan. 25, Berkeley Country Club, 133 yards, pitching wedge. Witness: Isaiah Sayegh.

Chuck Zirkle, Jan. 25, Charleston Municipal Golf Course, No. 11, 138 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: David Brown, Terry Daniels, John Ollis.

A hole-in-one should be reported by the golf course. Please email aces to braswellsports@hotmail.com and to sportsdesk@postandcourier.com.