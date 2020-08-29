Mount Pleasant golfer wins second straight WSCGA Senior Championship

Jayne Pardus, who plays out of Bulls Bay Golf Club in Awendaw, captured her second straight Women's South Carolina Golf Association Senior Championship last week, scoring a 12-shot victory over runner-up Natalie Huff of the Woodlands Country Club.

Pardus posted rounds of 75 and 73 for a 4-over-par 148 total in the tournament played at Mount Vintage Golf Club in North Augusta. Rounding out the Championship Flight were Chrissie Spidell, Boscobel, 161; Lee Burton, Orangeburg Country Club, 162; Jeanie Atkinson, Woodcreek, 163; Lelia Reynolds, Greenville Country Club, 163; Terrie Allemang, Furman Golf Club, 163; Kerry Rutan, Yeamans Hall, 164; Lea Anne Brown, Bulls Bay, 165; and Julie Snider, Wildewood, 171.

Karin Wolfe of Ponderosa Country Club won the Legends Division with a score of 163, beating Louise Givens of Lexington Country Club by a shot. Rounding out the top 10 were Stephanie Van Inwagen, Three Pines, 170; Nancy Dodge, Mid Carolina, 172; Betty Armbruster, Carolina Country Club, 175; Linda Kernen, Lexington Country Club, 178; Lawrette McCann, Woodside, 180; Teddy Stockwell, Yeamans Hall, 184; Beverly Scarborough, Carolina Springs, 189; Lynn Holmes, Mid Carolina, 192; and Sue Belair, Boscobel, 192.

Co-champions crowned at Mid-Am Four-Ball

Thunderstorms washed out the second round of the 26th annual S.C. Golf Association Mid-Am Four-Ball Championship played at Bulls Bay Golf Club last weekend, resulting in co-champions after two teams tied for the first-round lead.

Ben Karns of Johns Island and Patrick Townes of Mount Pleasant shot 9-under-par 63 and tied the team of Kevin King of Bluffton and Todd White of Roebuck for the championship.

Five teams tied for third with scores of 63: John Assey, Mount Pleasant, and Scott Smith, Mount Pleasant; Cordes Ford, Charleston, and Rion Moore, Georgetown; Weston Bell, Piedmont, and Robert Lutomski, Simpsonville; Blake Austin, Barnwell, and Kyle Bearden, Barnwell; and Zack Siefert, Simpsonville, and Cabrick Waters, Gaffney.

Carolinas Mixed Team

Jeremy Moore of Mount Pleasant and Emily Rapp of Greenville rallied from fifth place with a final-round 67 to win the 15th Carolinas Mixed Team Championship played at Kiawah Island Golf Resort's Cougar Point. Moore and Rapp posted a 36-hole score of 137 and finished two shots ahead of two teams. Rachel Wyatt and Kyle Weiland of Charleston finished fifth at 143.

Lea Anne Brown and Mark Hoover of Mount Pleasant won the Senior Division title for the second year in a row with a 5-under-par score of 139.

Dennis Slezak and Brenda Frye of Mount Pleasant won the Super Senior title with a score of 146.

CALGA at Stono Ferry

Brenda Frye of Rivertowne and Evie Wasson of Dunes West posted net scores of 85 wile Nancy Zipter of Pine Forest had a net 63 to take top honors in the Charleston Area Ladies Golf Association (CALGA) match played at the Links at Stono Ferry.

Flight winners included: First - Wynn Hardy, Stono Ferry, 86 gross; Li Fang, Rivertowne, 80 net. Second - Chris Murphy, Stono Ferry, 90 gross; Lori Irizarry, City Club, 77 net. Third - Jennifer Alvarez, Rivertowne, 95 gross; Lynda Bartmeyere, Rivertowne, 81 net. Fourth - Gloria Daily, Stono Ferry, 98 gross; Hellen Van Name, Pine Forest, 76 net. Fifth - Nance Legasey, Stono Ferry, 102 gross; Catherine Brennan, Pine Forest, and Anne Gleason, Coosaw, 81 net.

Coming up

• The 12th annual Buddy Sirisky Memorial Alzheimer's Charity Golf Tournament will be played Oct. 3 at the Links at Stono Ferry. The entry fee is $100 per player or $400 per team. The entry deadline is Sept. 26. Contact Nanette Piccirillo at 843-345-8942, nanette@thomasmasi.com, Nanette@memorialgolftour.com or visit memorialgolftour.com to register.

• "Swing for the Symphony 2020" golf tournament will be played Oct. 5 at the Country Club of Charleston with proceeds benefiting the Charleston Symphony Orchestra and Charleston Symphony Orchestra League music scholarships. The entry fee is $400 per player or $1,600 per foursome. After Sept. 1, the fees rise to $450 per player and $1,800 per foursome. Visit csolinc.org or call 847-977-8833. for information.

• The Summerville Mayor's Committee for the Employment of People with Disabilities will hold its 22nd annual Swing for Success tournament Oct. 9 at Summerville Country Club. Proceeds go to college scholarships for local students with disabilities. Visit summervillemayorscommittee.com.

• The 52nd annual George Holliday Memorial Junior Tournament is now accepting entries for the event that will be played Nov. 26-28 at Myrtle Beach National's three courses. The event is open to junior golfers 18 or younger and still in high school as of Nov. 26, 2020. Age groups for boys are: 10-11, 12-13, 14-15 and 16-18. The girls' division age groups are: 10-12, 13-14 and 15-18. The entry fee is $185. Visit myrtlebeachjuniorgolf.com or call 843-448-2308.

Aces

Nancy Zipter, Aug. 5, The Club at Pine Forest, No. 8, 122 yards, driver. Witnesses: Cathy Brennan, Dixie Smith, Joan Junsay.

Buddy Ellet, Aug. 27, Snee Farm Country Club, No. 17, 154 yards, 4-iron. Witnesses: Charlie Linning, Jim Craven, Rick Blake.

A hole-in-one should be reported by the golf course. Please email aces to braswellsports@hotmail.com and to sportsdesk@postandcourier.com.