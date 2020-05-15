Mount Pleasant football stadium to be named for Wando athletic director Bob Hayes

Last month, a parade of cars passed by the home of Wando High School athletic director Bob Hayes, celebrating his 60th birthday and wishing him well in his fight against cancer.

On Monday, the Charleston County School Board took further action to honor Hayes, voting to name the field at District 2 football stadium at Wando after Hayes.

The board voted unanimously to name the field Bob Hayes Field. The proposal faces a second vote at the next board meeting.

The District 2 stadium will also be home to teams from the new Lucy Beckham High School, which is slated to open this fall in Mount Pleasant.

Wando's principal, Dr. Sherry Eppelsheimer, said "its only fitting" that part of the stadium be named for Hayes, who was the Warriors' football coach for nine years before becoming athletic director.

"Since coming to Wando High School in the fall of 2000, Bob Hayes has been a much-admired, well-loved and respected football coach and athletic director," she said. "His contributions to the Mount Pleasant community, Wando, and student-athletes are endless. We are pleased that the sports field will be named in his honor. He was instrumental and a driving force behind the District 2 Stadium project. Without his leadership, knowledge and vision, the stadium would not be the facility it is today."

Hayes' coaching colleagues praised the decision.

"Great move! Bob Hayes has poured his heart and soul into this community!" tweeted former Furman and Mercer coach Bobby Lamb, now assistant head coach at Louisiana.

"This is an awesome move by the Charleston County School District! Great coach, great man, great mentor!!! Well deserved!!!!," tweeted Stratford coach Dennie McDaniel.

Hayes posted a 50-59 record in nine years as Wando's football coach before resigning in 2009 to become athletic director.

He led the Warriors to an 8-4 record in 2002 and guided the Warriors to a 9-5 record and its first-ever appearance in the Lower State championship game in 2004. The Warriors posted back-to-back 6-6 marks the next two years.

As athletic director, Hayes oversees the sports programs at the largest high school in South Carolina.

Also, the school board voted to name the weight room at St. John's High School after Isaac Legare, a former teacher at St. John's High School who passed away in April.