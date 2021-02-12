Mount Pleasant doctor earns Super Bowl adventure, courtesy of the NFL

As an emergency room doctor at Trident Medical Center, David French has been on the front lines of health care workers confronting the coronavirus pandemic.

"We really started seeing lots of patients last June and July, and then we've seen more cases in this recent spike," said French. "I think that over time we've gotten more comfortable taking care of folks.

"In the beginning, we were not quite as sure about what we were dealing with and what the risks were. Now we've gotten used to it, and the vaccinations have helped. But a lot of my co-workers have come down with the virus, and a few have gotten fairly sick."

The risks that health care workers take in treating COVID-19, which has killed some 471,000 Americans since the pandemic began last year, are one reason the NFL decided to honor them at the Super Bowl on Feb. 7 in Tampa, Florida. The NFL handed out free tickets to some 7,500 health care workers to be a part of the 20,000 who were able to watch in person as Tampa Bay and Tom Brady won Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs.

French, 47, and nine fellow physicians and friends were among the health care workers invited. The group of 10 did their residencies together at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, and every year since 2005 have gotten together for a reunion on Super Bowl Sunday.

This year, they actually got to attend the Super Bowl together.

"It was a lot of fun," said French, who lives in Mount Pleasant with his wife, Ivy, and two children. "Tampa did a great job hosting the event and trying to keep it safe.

"But one thing my colleagues and I realized is that alcohol and mask mandates don't really mix together. So there were a few times we were like, 'Yeah, we're not going to pursue that activity.'"

The Super Bowl invitation from the NFL was the result of some outreach by Dr. Lyn Aborn, an ER doctor in California and part of the residency group. She sent a letter to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell about the group, their Super Bowl reunions and their work during the pandemic. Much to her surprise, the NFL responded.

“We were dumbfounded,” Aborn told the Charlotte Observer. “I mean, I can imagine the amount of mail they must get at the NFL. So the fact that somebody read the letter and that it actually manifested in this incredible opportunity, it kind of blows my mind."

The Super Bowl trip provided a much-needed break for the doctors. But they also were aware they were attending a mass event during a pandemic.

"We had a lot of conversations about it before the game," French said. "But we also recognized that it was not an opportunity that would come up again. All the health care workers invited were vaccinated and masked the entire weekend. The NFL provided masks with their logo on it for everybody and tried to do a good job with social distancing."

The NFL provided a tailgate for the health care workers, and a pregame concert featuring Miley Cyrus, Billy Idol and Joan Jett. And then, there was that halftime show by The Weeknd.

"Our group was kind of divided on that," French said. "I thought he did a good job, but some of my colleagues were not as impressed. I thought his showmanship was good."

After the game, it was back to the frontlines for the doctors. French's wife, Ivy, is a nurse who has been working to vaccinate people.

"The reality is this virus has been crazy for everyone," French said. "It's been so hard to predict. I've never seen an illness where people can be completely asymptomatic and have the virus, or be deathly ill or even die from it."

French said he's seen fewer flu cases in the ER than normal, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We've seen almost no flu cases," he said. "The season is not over, but it looks like the practices people have put in place for COVID have limited the spread of the flu. But we still see a lot of COVID.

"I know people want to get back to a semblance of normalcy. But to do that, we have to be smart for a little bit longer. I hate to say it, but I think we'll be doing this for a few more months. I hope by the end of the year, we're out of it."