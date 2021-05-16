Morgan wins City Amateur by seven shots

You might think Austin Morgan had a built-in advantage heading into the 2021 Charleston Men's City Amateur golf tournament. After all, his brother-in-law, Troy Miller, headed up the restoration of Charleston Municipal Golf Course.
But if anything, it was Morgan's mindset that paid off on the course which is quite a few more shots difficult than prior to the restoration. Morgan posted rounds of 74, 73 and 75 for a 54-hole total of 222, 6-over par, and won the event by seven shots.
Ian Campbell and Tom Hardy tied for second at 229, while Christopher Asbell, who won the 2019 City Amateur, the last played before the restoration, was fourth at 230.
The tournament was played under breezy conditions, particularly during Friday's opening round, and players had difficulty adjusting to the firm, extremely fast greens.
Morgan, a former College of Charleston baseball player and coach who moved back to Charleston a year ago, said the conditions fit his game.
"Conservative golf, hitting quality shots to the middle of the green and keep the ball in front of you. I knew that going in," said Morgan, whose final-round 75 included four bogeys, one double bogey and three birdies. "(Sunday) I tried to stick to what I did the first two days. It was a tough course.
"But what a test. The course was in fantastic shape. Give a lot of credit to the staff. The course speaks for itself and I'm honored to be the champion."
RESULTS
CHAMPIONSHIP A: Austin Morgan, 74-73-75--222; Ian Campbell, 78-77-74--229; Tom Hardy, 75-72-82--229; Christopher Asbell, 78-76-76--230; Marty Hunter, 77-75-80--232; Matt Wood, 78-76-79--233; Chris Calabrese, 76-78-79--233; Wil Sheppard, 74-78-81--233; Hugh Morrison, 82-70-82--234; Matthew Laydon, 80-75-80--235; Donavon Schmidt, 74-79-82--235; Allen Caldwell, 78-75-83--236; T.A. Fulmer, 78-76-82--236; Connor Heyboer, 75-78-83--236; Brendon Czarnecki, 79-76-82--237; David Foster, 77-78-92--247.
CHAMPIONSHIP B: Ryan Wingate, 76-81-74--231; Brooks Carpenter, 81-75-75--231; Jonathan Maull, 75-81-77--233; Brandon Twigg, 78-79-77--234; Josh Sine, 81-76-77--234; James Millar, 79-79-78--236; Henry McGannon, 80-79-78--237; Jay Hunter, 75-82-82--239; Travis Gantt, 79-78-82--239; Patrick Mallard, 82-77-82--24; Dan Cook, 83-76-83--242; Nick Sieg, 75-83-90--248. FLIGHT 1: Jack Ellis, 84-78-74--236; Troy Phillips, 88-74-75--237; Steve Agazzi, 79-83-76--238; Emerson Hildebrandt, 80-80-78--238. FLIGHT 2: Clark Truluck, 81-82-76--239; Alva Wendland, 79-87-75--241; Barnwell Fishburne, 81-82-79--242. FLIGHT 3: Gene Pickard, 85-82-78--245; Josh Dale, 82-85-81--248; Mike Bauer, 86-81-82--249. FLIGHT 4: Biff Huff, 87-85-75--247; Tobia Dipaolo, 88-84-81--253; Eric Maland, 89-82-83--254. FLIGHT 5: Jason Jennings, 90-86-79--255; James Wahl, 92-83-80--255; Daniel Vroon, 87-89-80--256. FLIGHT 6: Alan Graham, 92-86-80--258; Ed Galbavy, 97-80-81--258; Jake Snelgrove, 88-94-77--259; John Halter, 89-88-82--259. FLIGHT 7: David Baller, 89-94-82--265; Michael Mazza, 90-94-86--270; Coty Wilkerson, 99-84-88--271. FLIGHT 8: Charles McPherson, 87-103-86--276; Dillon Dunbar, 103-88-89--280; C.J. Sarine, 100-92-92--284. FLIGHT 9: Stan Copeland, 99-101-94--294; Chip Adams, 104-100-91--295; Donald Morillo, 102-100-94--296.