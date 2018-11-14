pinewood

Pinewood Prep had a signing day celebration for senior soccer players Haley Welch (front left) and Grace Powell (front right) on Wednesday. Welch signed with Converse College and Powell signed with the College of Charleston. Roger Lee/Journal Scene

More than 50 high school athletes in the Charleston area signed with the colleges of their choice on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period.

Wando led the way with 14 seniors signing national letters-of-intent, seven of them members of the girls soccer team. 

Oceanside Collegiate Academy had nine athletes sign, followed by Bishop England and Berkeley with seven each.

Wando 

Brooke Hopsin, Francis Marion, soccer

Alyssa Rosado, Francis Marion, soccer

Chloe Bailey, Charleston Southern, soccer

Sophie Job, College of Charleston, soccer

Maggie Van Thullenar, Auburn, soccer

Samantha Meredith, South Carolina, soccer

Micah Spickerman, Lander, soccer

Sarah Missroon, Appalachian State, volleyball

Abbey Schad, USC-Aiken, volleyball

Maddie Boylston, Virginia, volleyball

Hope King, Oklahoma State, equestrian

Anna Warwick, Clemson, rowing

Micah Green, Lander, lacrosse

Meredith Jones, Wingate, swimming

Oceanside

Nick Hyde, Western Carolina, baseball

Brandon Schultz, Cincinnati Christian, baseball

Kay Lyman, Navy, tennis

Jill Morse, Arkansas State, tennis

Emma Smith, Sewanee, tennis

Kasey Bronco, Lander, lacrosse

Bryce Slaven, Lander, lacrosse

Colin Reich, St. Joseph’s, lacrosse

Camden Carter, College of Charleston, softball

Sarah Mundy

Berkeley High School swimmer Sarah Mundy signs with Colorado State on Wednesday. Photo provided

Berkeley 

Raelee Brabham, Coastal Carolina, softball

Cole Mitchum, Erskine College, baseball

Sarah Mundy, Colorado State University, swimming

Alexus Shreve, Francis Marion University, softball

Brooklynn Stueness, Coker College, softball

Savannah Whetzel, Salem College, softball

Haylee Wilkerson, Columbia International University, softball

Bishop England

Geoffery Gilbert, Clemson, baseball

Chris Dengler, Old Dominion, baseball

Harris Hubbard, Furman, lacrosse

Ava Ward, Presbyterian, lacrosse

Kennedy Carrol, Charlotte, golf

Eleanor Campbell, College of Charleston, tennis

Addie Laurencelle, University of California at Berkeley, swimming

Goose Creek

Hope Williamson, Lindenwood University, wrestling

Ciera Shivers, Chowan University, basketball

Daphney Saylor, Wingate University, basketball

Cane Bay

John Shelton, Limestone College, baseball

Gannon Honea. Limestone College, baseball

Noah Panezich, Erskine College, baseball

Porter-Gaud

Josiah James, Tennessee, basketball

Willis Rogers, Winthrop, golf

Chloe Rogers, Sacred Heart, equestrian

Johnathan Barham

Hanahan baseball player Johnathan Barham (center) is surrounded by his family as he signs with Coker College on Wednesday. Rob Gantt/The Gazette

Hanahan

Ashlynn Cribb, Charleston Southern University, softball

Jonathan Barham, Coker College, baseball

Charles Toman, Florence-Darlington Tech, baseball

Stratford

Travis Lott, The Citadel, baseball

Joshua Maningding, Lander University, wrestling

Summerville

Madison Keefer, Columbia College, softball

Angel Frank, South Carolina, track

track

Summerville High School senior Angel Frank signs to run for the University of South Carolina track and field team. Roger Lee/Journal Scene

Pinewood Prep

Haley Welch, Converse College, soccer

Grace Powell, College of Charleston, soccer

Ashley Hall

Mattison Matthews, Virginia, volleyball

First Baptist

Angel Middleton, UNC Charlotte, basketball

Northwood Academy

Maycin Brown, UNC Greensboro, softball

