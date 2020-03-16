More massages? Former Gamecock, SC State stars not happy with new NFL agreement

Two NFL stars from the Palmetto State aren’t very excited about a new deal with the league that adds two more games to the playoffs starting next season and could increase the regular season by another game in 2021.

Almost 2,000 NFL players voted on the new Collective Bargaining Agreement, which covers everything from schedules, salaries and rules to important details on the business relationship between players and owners. About 51.5 percent of players voted in favor.

Following the passage, former Gamecock great Stephon Gilmore and S.C. State legend Darius Leonard aired their frustrations on Twitter.

Leonard, an All-Pro linebacker for the Indianapolis Colts, commented Sunday morning under teammate Eric Ebron’s tweet.

“Man, I’m so hot bruh,” the second-year star from Rock Hill said in response to Ebron’s agitation toward the CBA.

Many players who voted against the deal believe they could have pushed for more benefits before agreeing to a contract that expires in 2030. While minimum salaries will increase, many aren’t too keen on the owners’ option to add a 17th game to the regular-season schedule.

They have between 2021 and 2023 to make that happen, with naysayers arguing that an added game to the schedule is a danger to player safety.

Beginning in the 2020 season, the playoffs will be expanded to 14 teams instead of 12, meaning each conference will play an additional postseason game.

The added workload appears to be Gilmore’s main gripe with the agreement. The former USC cornerback now with the New England Patriots had a more lighthearted approach on Twitter.

“4 massages a week during the season going to have to boost that up to 6,” he wrote Sunday.

Gilmore, a Rock Hill native, is viewed by many as the best cornerback in the league. The 29-year-old has three Pro Bowls, two All-Pro nods, and a Super Bowl ring under his belt as he approaches his ninth season in the NFL.

While Gilmore took issue with the deal, Tom Brady, his teammate, was one of the hundreds who applauded the CBA. Advocates believe the increase in salaries and shared revenue, along with more benefits for retired players, make it a good deal.

“We understand and know that players have been split on this deal, including members of our EC,” the NFL Players Association wrote in a statement. “Going forward, it is our duty to lead, however we may feel as individuals, to bring our men together and to continue to represent the interests of our entire membership.”