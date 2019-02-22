Chicago Fire midfielder Bastain Schweinsteiger has seen Major League Soccer grow in the two years he’s been in the United States.
Since joining the MLS in the spring of 2017, the former German World Cup team captain has seen D.C. United sign former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney and the L.A. Galaxy bring in Zlatan Ibrahimovic — two of the biggest names in European soccer.
Rooney, Ibrahimovic and former Spanish star David Villa have given the MLS high-profile international stars in hopes of attracting more fans to the league.
But if the MLS is ever going to take a prominent place on the world stage and become a league that attracts top players in their prime from across the globe, it’s going to have to start in its own backyard.
Keeping the top young American players in the United States will be the MLS’s next challenge.
“In 10 years it should be the goal of the MLS and American soccer to have the players stay here, especially the American players, stay in the MLS so they can help promote the league more,” said Schweinsteiger, who was the captain of the 2014 German World Cup championship team.
In the not-so-distant future, Schweinsteiger wants to see players like Christian Pulisic, Columbus Crew keeper Zack Steffen and Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Alphonso Davies stay in North America and play for clubs in the MLS instead of chasing their dreams in Europe.
“My hope is that a player like Pulisic doesn’t have to go to Germany to play against the best players in the world,” said Schweinsteiger, who played for more than a decade at Bayern Munich in Germany’s Bundesliga. “He’ll be able to do that here in the MLS. Right now, that’s not possible. From his standpoint, the quality of play is higher and he’ll make more money.”
A sentiment shared by Steffen, who will leave the Crew in July and join Manchester City for a transfer fee of between $7 and $10 million.
“The league is growing, but too slow for my generation,” Steffen said. “It’s better for us to go over to Europe and play in those leagues with the higher level players in the higher level leagues and make more money. Hopefully, in the next seven to 10 years, the best American players can stay here and make the MLS a top-five league.”
The league has proven that it can develop players for top European leagues.
Davies signed with Schweinsteiger's old club, Bayern Munich, for a reported $22 million transfer at the end of the 2018 season. After helping lead Atlanta United to the MLS Cup, Miguel Almiron signed with Newcastle in a $27 million transaction.
“These are the players that need to stay in the MLS and hopefully will stay in the future,” Schweinsteiger said.
The MLS’s reputation has grown significantly across the globe over the past decade. It started in 2007 when David Beckham signed with the L.A. Galaxy. Then came the likes of Thierry Henry, Kaká, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard.
They all had one thing in common, however, while still effective players, they were aging superstars on the downward arc of their careers.
“Having Wayne Rooney, the Basti, David Villa, David Beckham and Kaká certainly raises the profile of the league and brings in fans,” Steffen said. “That’s great, but we don’t want players coming here at the end of the their careers, we want them here when they’re in their prime, when they can make it better.”
Part of the problem for the MLS is compensation. While the top players in the MLS can make millions, the average salary is just more than $113,000. In the English Premier League, the average salary is $3.1 million.
MLS clubs also need to invest more money in stadium and infrastructure, Schweinsteiger said.
“Atlanta has a brand new stadium and great supporters,” Schweinsteiger said. “That’s where the standard needs to be set for the rest of the league.”
A stronger MLS will also help the U.S. National team, which did not make the 2018 World Cup.
“They have to be partners,” Schweinsteiger said. “If the quality in the MLS gets better, of course, that is going to help the national team get better. But if the quality in the league isn’t rising, then it’s going to be difficult.”