MLB stalemate means time is running out for Charleston RiverDogs, minor league baseball

The Charleston RiverDogs would be wrapping up a road series in Augusta this weekend before heading into a much-needed all-star break.

After a few days off, they'd be back at Riley Park to kick off the second half of the South Atlantic League season in front of a home crowd partaking in the sixth Thirsty Thursday of the year.

That was the plan before the coronavirus pandemic shut down the sports world.

Major League Baseball suspended its season along with the minor leagues in March. Since then, the league has been in heated discussions with the MLB Players Association trying to work out a deal that will put the 30 teams back on the field.

But those negotiations don’t include a plan for the 160 minor league teams, including the Charleston RiverDogs, the Class A affiliate of the New York Yankees.

Not optimistic

It’s been two months since the MLB and the minor league front office had a formal meeting to discuss the 2020 season, said JJ Cooper, a senior editor at Baseball America.

That meeting came via a conference call on April 22.

Cooper, who has been covering baseball for 25 years, doesn’t think the delay is malicious.

He said the same major league negotiators talking to the farm system are the ones working with the MLBPA. And since the higher level takes precedence, minor league teams are forced to wait on deck.

“(The MLB) has sent a message that they have to finish these negotiations first,” Cooper said. “Until that happens, it’s hard for there to be movement on the MiLB discussions.”

To that end, Cooper isn’t optimistic the minors will have a season.

Even if minor league teams are told they can play a short season, rosters would need to be determined and players would have to make travel plans. Then it would take 2-3 weeks of training to get teams game-ready.

“The reality of it is that at this point, it just seems unlikely,” Cooper said. “No part of the negotiations is including 2020 minor league baseball. And every owner I talk to feels like a cancellation is going to come.”

Staying ready

Marvin Goldklang, the principal owner of the Charleston RiverDogs and a part owner of the Yankees, won’t go that far.

He’s still holding out hope the RiverDogs will take the field this year. Goldklang's sons, Jeff and Michael, are also part of the Charleston ownership group, along with longtime marketing guru Mike Veeck and comic actor Bill Murray, among others.

Echoing Cooper's thoughts, Goldklang said he thinks an agreement must be reached on the major league level before an announcement is made on the minor leagues.

“(Major League Baseball) provide the players, so there's not much we can do to influence or accelerate things,” he said. “What we are doing is preparing and implementing protocols for the ballpark so that we're fully prepared to host baseball games and any other event we're able to schedule.”

The SAL regular season was scheduled to begin April 9 and end Sept. 7.