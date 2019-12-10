Lou Piniella, one of the winningest managers in Major League Baseball history, will be the featured speaker next month at the Charleston RiverDogs' Hot Stove Banquet.

The 16th annual banquet will be held at the Charleston Gaillard Center and begins at 6 p.m. with a cocktail hour and silent auction. Piniella will be on hand to sign autographs, pose for pictures and deliver a keynote speech.

Piniella had an illustrious 18-year playing career that included a year each with the Baltimore Orioles and the Cleveland Indians before spending six seasons with the Kansas City Royals.

During that stretch, the outfielder made his only All-Star Game appearance in 1972 when he batted .312 with 11 homers and 72 RBIs.

In 1974, Piniella went to New York and played his final 11 seasons with the Yankees. He won back-to-back World Series rings with the Yankees in 1978 and 1979.

In 1986, he began his 23-year managerial career that included stints with the Yankees, the Cincinnati Reds, Seattle Mariners, Tampa Bay Rays, and Chicago Cubs.

He accumulated 1,835 wins, which ranks 16th all-time. In addition, he was named Manager of the Year three times, including the 2001 season with Seattle when he set an American League record with 116 wins.

In 1990, Piniella won the World Series as manager of the Reds.

His visit to Charleston will be a treat for baseball fans, said Charleston RiverDogs team president Dave Echols. The RiverDogs are a Class A affiliate of the Yankees.

“When you throw in a significant name like Lou who had success with the Yankees, I think that bridges the gap for older fans who remember his playing days and younger fans who want to learn more about him,” Echols said.

Piniella joins an impressive list of former Hot Stove speakers, including Bobby Cox, Andruw Jones, Tom Glavine and Goose Gossage.

Tickets start at $90 per person. Groups of eight can reserve a table for $750 and a table for 10 people is $900. More information is available at rileyparkevents.com or at 843-577-3647.