Mixed bag for area high school teams in state playoffs

The state playoff action for local baseball and softball teams was a mixed bag of success and defeat May 17 as some teams saw their 2021 season end while others remain alive in the postseason chase.
In the baseball playoffs, two of the area’s top teams are one game from elimination after losses. Berkeley lost for only the fourth time this season, falling at Dutch Fork 16-6. The Stags will host St. James on May 19. Berkeley beat St. James on May 15.
On Monday, the Stags fell behind 3-0 in the third with the state’s top prospect, Will Taylor, providing a key two-run homer. Jay Metts delivered a bases- loaded, three-run double in the fourth to push the lead to 8-0.
Visiting Gilbert scored four runs in the top of the seventh to beat Hanahan 5-3, sending the Hawks (18-8) into the loser’s bracket on May 19 at home against Aynor. Aryan Patel gave the Hawks a 2-1 lead in the sixth with an RBI single but Gilbert’s Joey Parker blasted a three-run homer in the seventh.
Summerville and Wando got together in a winner’s bracket baseball game on Monday. Wando took an early 2-0 lead on Reed Garris’ two-run homer but the Green Wave reeled off six unanswered to take command on its way to a 6-4 win. Summerville starter Noah Chapman fanned eight before leaving with two outs in the sixth. Summerville awaits the winner of Wednesday’s Wando/Socastee game and will host the district finals on Friday.
Hanahan’s softball team advanced to the district finals with a 14-0 win over Swansea. Hanahan pitcher Kaylee LeCompte threw a five-inning no-hitter and had three runs batted in. Anderson Thrower had three hits and four RBIs while Angela Emmers added two hits and three RBIs.
Hanahan will host the district championship on May 21 and would have to lose twice to not advance.
Berkeley and Summerville met in a softball showdown and combined for five home runs in the first three innings before Berkeley won 11-10. Summerville’s fourth homer of the game, a two-run blast, made it a one-run game in the seventh.
Gracie Prince and Jersey Silver homered for the Stags.
Berkeley (26-2) advances to the district finals and will have to lose twice on Friday. The Stags will play the winner of Wednesday’s Summerville/Lexington matchup.
James Island and Airport played through 10 innings tied at 2 in AAAA baseball action.
James Island’s softball season ended with a 7-5 loss at May River.
Colleton County’s softball team remained unbeaten this season with a 5-3 win over South Florence. The Cougars will host the District III-AAAA championship on May 21.
The Ashley Ridge softball team advanced to the district championship on May 21 with a 4-2 win at St. James. Ally Eubanks had two RBIs for the Swamp Foxes. Ashley Ridge will host the championship game and will need one win to advance to the Lower State finals.
Ashley Ridge’s baseball season ended with a 2-1 loss at St. James.
Bishop England kept its baseball season alive with a 12-1 win at Marlboro County. The Bishops face another elimination game on May 19 at Georgetown.
Stratford’s softball season ended with a 3-0 loss to White Knoll.