Though it hosts the oldest and largest regatta in the Lowcountry, the Carolina Yacht Club knows how to keeps things fresh.
Like the Charleston Yacht Club did at its annual regatta last weekend, Carolina will introduce the VX1 fleet to the festivities when competitors hit the harbor this weekend.
“The VX1 is fast and exciting. It’s good for the sport,” said Harvey McCormick,” the regatta chair. “One of the local sailmakers is pushing the fleet and it’s really taking off.”
The Carolina Yacht Club regatta will kick off with a Junior Racing Clinic on Friday at 1:30 p.m., followed by registration at the club, located at 50 East Bay St. Registration will resume Saturday before races begin at 12:25 p.m. The final day of races will begin Sunday at 11 a.m., with an awards ceremony to follow.
Aside from the new fleet, much will stay the same for the CYC regatta. The club expects more than 130 boats to compete, ranging from Lasers and Sunfishes to Lightnings and Y-Flyers.
Also keeping with tradition, the club will use its platform to highlight the next generation of sailors.
In fact, Carolina Yacht Club hands out two awards each year to young sailors. The Henry Clay Robertson IV Trophy will be given to a sailor, 16 and under, who displays good sportsmanship, skill, and a genuine love for racing.
And the Philip O’Neill Harvey Memorial Trophy is presented to the sailor who exhibits integrity on the water and in the sailing community. That award is given to a competitor who is 21 and under.
“They’re slanted toward our young sailors because it really encourages them to get out there and try their best,” McCormick said. “All of the clubs here really want the kids to shine and that’s one of our main goals.”
For more information, call 843-722-0209.