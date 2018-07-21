Mister Pete wrapped up the 2018 South Carolina Governor's Cup Billfishing the same way it began, notching the crew's third victory out of five tournaments with a come-from-behind rally Saturday.
Mister Pete, owned by Bob and Rusty McClam and captained by Alan Neiford, piled up 1,400 points on the final day of the Edisto Invitational Billfish Tournament and overtook first-day leader Syked Out. Mister Pete finished the tournament with 2,200 points, releasing eight sailfish (200 points each) and a blue marlin (600 points), including four sails and the blue marlin Saturday.
Syked Out, owned by David Sykes and captained by Dan Woody, led after the first day with eight sailfish releases and added two more Saturday to finish with 2,000 points.
Third place went to Reel Passion, owned by Bill Ingram and captained by Gary Richardson, with 1,400 points for releasing one blue marlin and four sailfish.
Anticipation, owned by Paul Coury and captained by Harvey Shiflet, weighed a 484.4-pound blue marlin, the only blue marlin weighed during the 2018 Governor's Cup.
Mister Pete unofficially claimed the 30th anniversary South Carolina Governor's Cup Billfishing Series title with 7,875 points in the five tournaments, including wins at Bohicket, Georgetown and Edisto. Mister Pete entered the Edisto tournament with a scant 200-point lead over Sportin' Life but cemented the win with Saturday's big day. Sportin' Life had 800 points in the Edisto event.
The 36 boats in the Edisto tournament released 99 sailfish and seven blue marlin over two days of fishing, including 37 sailfish and five blue marlin Saturday.
The top dolphin was a 23.1-pound catch by Tighten Up. Rookie IV won the tuna division with a 23.4-pound blackfin. Voodoo Child won the wahoo division with a 40.3-pound catch.
Riley Overstreet, aboard Tighten Up, was the outstanding youth angler with three sailfish releases. Ansley Wyatt, aboard Sola Fide, was second, also with three sailfish releases. Edgar Buck, aboard Rookie IV, was third with a 23.4-pound blackfin.
Holly McAlhany, aboard Syked Out, was the top female angler with eight sailfish releases. Eugenie Barrow, aboard Legal Holiday, was second with a blue marlin and three sailfish releases. Kathy Baxley, aboard Flybuoy IV, was third with three sailfish releases.