COLUMBIA — It was right there.
The chance. The dream. The championship. All of it was a breath away as the ball bounded off the rim into the scrum in the paint, three South Carolina Gamecocks had a bead on it and even with just four seconds to go, there was no doubt that one of them would pick it up, get it downcourt and finish a sizzling comeback.
Yet Mississippi State’s Jordan Danberry grabbed it, Ty Harris had to foul her and the Bulldogs made two free throws in the final four seconds to complete a 68-64 win at Colonial Life Arena. The No. 5 Bulldogs (27-2, 15-1 SEC) denied USC the regular-season championship and captured the No. 1 seed for next week’s SEC tournament.
One rebound away, one shot away, but neither of them came through. The Gamecocks lost a nine-point halftime lead when their season-long nemesis – the third quarter – progressed and couldn’t stop the Bulldogs’ offense when defensive stopper Te’a Cooper re-injured the same ankle that kept her out the last two games.
An eight-point USC third was turning the game into an MSU rout but the Gamecocks rallied behind Nelly Perry, the fifth-year senior who transferred from Clemson to USC specifically to be in a championship scenario. Her four fourth-quarter points cut it to two, Ty Harris’ jumper again cut it to two with 42 seconds to play.
Neither team could hit a field goal but the Bulldogs owned the boards. Rebounds turned into other chances and eventually, the winning free throw.
