Tampa Bay Rays prospects roll into RiverDogs' Toilet Paper Night atop minors

Charleston RiverDogs pitching coach R.C. Lichtenstein thoroughly enjoys dodging the question. The initials, he said, come from boyhood ties to R.C. Cola.

Real name?

“Nobody knows that,” said Lichtenstein, 52. “It’s the secret of the universe.”

RiverDogs starter Cole Wilcox will vouch.

“Yeah,” he said. “I have no clue.”

But there is no mystery about why the RiverDogs have the best record in the Low A East: the Tampa Bay Rays’ affiliate has a pitching staff with the lowest earned run average in all of minor league baseball, a collective 3.02.

This is just one of the good reasons why the Tampa Bay farm system was rated the best in baseball entering the 2021 season.

It also means fans should arrive early at Riley Park – including for Toilet Paper Night on June 26 against the Augusta GreenJackets. RiverDogs games this season have been shorter than usual.

“It’s been fun to watch,” Lichtenstein said. “We have a lot of talent. That makes it pretty easy.”

The Charleston staff is led by starters Wilcox (1-0 with a 2.14 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 42 innings), Taj Bradley (4-2 with a 2.73 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 29⅔ innings) and Seth Johnson (3-2 with a 2.42 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 26 innings).

John Doxakis, the Rays’ 2019 second-round pick out of Texas A&M, is among the pitchers the Rays already promoted from Charleston to High A Bowling Green. He was 3-1 with the RiverDogs with a 2.43 ERA, 42 strikeouts and only three walks in 29⅔ innings.

Other intriguing Charleston pitching prospects include Jose Lopez, Graeme Stinson, Ben Brecht and Angel Felipe.

“You have a bunch of talented arms that needed to start here in Charleston,” Lichtenstein said. “But every now and again you get that group that meshes together with kids that really have a chance to pitch at the big-league level. This is a special group, no doubt about that.”

The Rays as under-spending overachievers reached the World Series in 2020 having stockpiled pitchers via the draft and trades. The creative organization that invented the “opener” concept – having a relief pitcher start a game – emphasizes individual strengths.

“We’re cutting edge,” said Lichtenstein, who has been a Rays minor league coach since 2005. “We focus on the needs of everyone specifically. We don’t say, ‘This is how everyone is going to do it.’ We know each guy has specific talents. We don’t treat the pitchers like robots.”

All with a Rays mantra: “It’s OK to have a bad moment but it’s not OK to have a bad day.”

The Blake Snell trade

Wilcox, 21, is from Chattanooga, Tenn., and pitched at Georgia. The San Diego Padres gave him a $3.3 million signing bonus as a third-round pick in the 2020 draft but included him with three other minor-leaguers in a late-December deal for Blake Snell, the Rays’ 2018 American League Cy Young Award winner.

Wilcox was home for the holidays in Chattanooga watching ESPN when he learned Snell was going to the Padres. He went on Twitter to find himself included in the swap.

“I had mixed emotions,” Wilcox said. “It was bittersweet but I was excited to go to a new place where I was wanted and go to a place known for developing players.”

Wilcox has a sinking fastball that reaches 97 mph to go with a slider and changeup.

“He has a really good idea of what he wants to do and knows foundationally who he is,” Lichtenstein said of the 6-5, 232-pound right-hander. “All we’ve talked about is sequencing pitches and how his pitches play off each other.”

Bradley, a 6-2, 190-pound right-hander, was a Rays fifth-round pick in 2019 out of Redan High School in Stone Mountain, Ga. He’s made big progress steps each professional year (excluding 2020 when minor league baseball was shuttered for COVID-19).

What’s not to like about a 19-year-old with a 98-mph fastball and effective cutter?

“What an exciting player,” Lichtenstein said. “Taj has a chance to be an impact big-leaguer.”

Friendly competition

Johnson, a Rays 2019 supplemental first-round pick from Concord, N.C., was a junior college shortstop who didn’t start pitching full-time until transferring to Campbell University in Buies Creek, N.C.

The 6-1, 200-pound right-hander hits 98 mph with his fastball and has an improving slider.

“Seth just needs to know how to pitch out of jams,” Lichtenstein said of the 22-year-old, “and how to react to the chaos around him.”

RiverDogs pitchers continue to feed off success.

“That’s the sign of a healthy team when you’re competing with each other but you’re also pulling for each other,” Wilcox said.

It sure keeps Lichtenstein happy.

“Oh, I love R.C.,” Wilcox said. “He’s very energetic. He’s very passionate about it. He’ll do anything he can to help us get where we want to go and he’s always in a good mood.”

A minors-leading earned run average from Opening Night to Toilet Paper Night will do that for a pitching coach.

Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff