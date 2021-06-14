Stingrays' stunner: Rays knock ECHL's top team from playoffs

The South Carolina Stingrays have ousted the top team in the ECHL to move on in the Kelly Cup playoffs.

Cole Ully scored twice to spark the visiting Stingrays to a 3-2 victory over the top-seeded Florida Everblades on Jan. 14, clinching the best-of-five series and earning a berth in the ECHL's Eastern Conference finals.

The Stingrays will face Greenville for the Eastern Conference title, with the winner earning a berth in the Kelly Cup finals. Greenville bested the Indy Fuel in their semifinal series.

South Carolina, which won its final six regular-season games just to squeeze into the playoffs, won twice on the Everblades' home ice at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida, to knock out the team with the best record in the ECHL.

The Stingrays opened the scoring Monday night with a wraparound goal by Dylan Steman late in the first quarter, assisted by Mark Cooper.

Florida used a power-play advantage to tie the game at 1 when Joe Pendenza got one past Stingrays goalie Hunter Shepard at 6:42 in the second. Alex Kile and Stefan Leblanc got credit for assists.

Ully responded for the Stingrays in a four-on-four situation, flicking a wrist shot into the net for a 2-1 lead at 12:01 of the second. Dan DeSalvo collected his third assist of the series on the play.

Florida climbed back to even at 2-2 with a second power-play goal by Cameron Hebig in the final minute of the second period, Colby Sissons and Zach Solow credited with assists.

Through two periods, Florida had 21 shots on goal to 20 for the Stingrays.

Ully scored for the second time to give South Carolina a 3-2 lead with just 11:43 left in the game, with DeSalvo and Macoy Erkamps on the assist.

Steman with the wraparound to kick us off in Game 5!#RaysUpSC pic.twitter.com/L7Gl0xcb39 — X - SC Stingrays (@SCStingrays) June 15, 2021

The teams split the first four games of the series, South Carolina winning the first and fourth games and Florida games two and three on their home ice. The Stingrays' game one victory was by 3-2 in overtime at the Carolina Ice Palace, and they won game four by 4-2 at Hertz Arena.

The North Charleston Coliseum is not available to the Stingrays for the postseason after the ECHL regular season was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. The Coliseum had been previously booked for other events.