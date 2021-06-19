Stingrays rally in third period to shock Greenville, take 2-1 lead in ECHL playoffs

GREENVILLE - Dan DeSalvo scored with just 20 seconds to play and the South Carolina Stingrays racked up three goals in the third period for a 3-2 victory over Greenville in the ECHL playoffs on June 19. DeSalvo's goal, assisted by Zach Malatesta and Max Gottlieb, shocked the crowd at Bons Secours Arena and gave the Stingrays a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five Eastern Conference finals. The Stingrays can secure a berth in the Kelly Cup finals with a win on June 21 at the Carolina Ice Palace. After a scoreless first period, Greenville scored first after the Stingrays failed to clear the puck in front of goalie Hunter Shepard. The Swamp Rabbits' Liam Pecararo found the net just 1:44 into the second period for a 1-0 lead. The assist went to Luke Martin.

South Carolina couldn't clear again later in the period, and this time Max Zimmer hit the top left corner of the net for a 2-0 lead at 9:09 of the second, with Greg Meireles on the assist.

The Stingrays trailed 2-0 after two periods, marking four straight periods without a goal.

But South Carolina finally broke through on a power-play goal by Justin Florek, closing the gap to 2-1 with 10:32 left in the game, the assist to Max Novak. And the Stingrays tied it up at 2 with just 3:17 to play on a goal by Matthew Weis, assisted by Cole Ully and Novak.

South Carolina is 2-1 in the Ice Palace in the postseason. The Stingrays’ usual home, the North Charleston Coliseum, is not available for the postseason after the ECHL regular season was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. The Coliseum had been previously booked for other events.

The Stingrays eliminated the top-seeded Florida Everblades with a 3-2 victory in Game 5 of that series on June 14. South Carolina is in the ECHL playoffs for the 27th time in 28 seasons and is aiming for its fourth Kelly Cup title and first since 2009.

Fort Wayne and Allen are battling in the Western Conference finals.