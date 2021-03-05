With Gov. Henry McMaster easing restrictions on mass gatherings last week, the South Carolina Stingrays hockey team is now allowing attendance at 50 percent capacity at the North Charleston Coliseum.
The Stingrays began the season at 25 percent capacity, or about 2,700 fans, due to COVID-19 guidelines.
The club said it would continue to comply with sanitation and hygiene guidelines. All fans must continue to wear masks in the arena when not actively eating or drinking, and all Stingrays and Coliseum employees will continue to wear masks.
The Stingrays also will reserve some some sections for fans who would like to remain in pod seating with no more than 25 percent of the seats filled. With those restrictions still in place, attendance could eventually reach about 5,000 spectators.
Single game tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the North Charleston Coliseum Box Office during their reduced hours on non-game Wednesday and Fridays from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., as well as on game nights.
The Stingrays are home against Jacksonville March 5 and 6.