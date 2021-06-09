Stingrays' furious third-period rally falls short as Florida evens ECHL playoff series

There was no overtime, but it was still a thriller for the South Carolina Stingrays on Wednesday night in the ECHL playoffs.

The Stingrays fell behind by five goals before a furious third-period rally lit up the Carolina Ice Palace.

The top-seeded Florida Everblades had to hold off a desperate comeback for a 5-4 victory over the Stingrays on June 9, avenging a first-game, overtime loss in the best-of-five ECHL playoff series.

The series now moves to the Everblades' home ice at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida, where the Stingrays will have to win twice to advance in the Kelly Cup playoffs. The third game is set for 7 p.m. June 12, game four on June 13 and an if-necessary game five on June 14.

The Stingrays hosted the first two games at their practice rink at the Carolina Ice Palace because their regular-season home at the North Charleston Coliseum had been previously booked for other events. The ECHL hockey season was delayed by almost two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, creating a conflict with long-booked events at the Coliseum.

Attendance was limited to about 500 of the Stingrays' season-ticket holders. The club had 7,375 fans at its final regular-season game at the Coliseum.

That crowd saw the Stingrays fall behind by 5-0 before a crazy third period.

South Carolina scored four goals in about 10 minutes to climb back into the match. Justin Florek started the flurry in the first minute, with Brett Supinski and Cole Ully following suit at 4:23 and 8:58, respectively.

When Tyler Nanne scored at 9:51, assisted by Dylan Steman and Mark Cooper, the Stingrays were within one goal with 10 minutes still to play.

The Everblades, winners of the ECHL's Brabham Cup as the top team in the league, led by 5-0 in the third period before the Stingrays rallied with three goals in an eight-minute span in the third period.

Florida went up 1-0 lead in the first period after a Stingrays turnover, with Alex Kile finding the net with 3:50 left in the period. It was Kyle's 10th goal against the Stingrays this season.

Less than a minute later, Florida's Levko Koper scored for a 2-0 Florida lead, with assists going to Joe Pendenza and Zach Solow.

South Carolina had a 5-on-3 power play to start the second period, but could not take advantage, and Michael Huntebrinker went the length of the ice on a breakaway to give Florida a 3-0 lead less than six minutes into the second.

Florida made it 4-0 later in the period on Zach Solow's equal-strength goal, assisted by Hugo Roy, at 15:33 of the second period. Myles Powell piled it on with a power-play goal and a 5-0 lead later in the period.

The Stingrays won the first game of the series on Monday night by 3-2 in overtime behind two goals by Weis and the game-winner in OT by Dan DeSalvo.