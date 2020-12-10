South Carolina Stingrays hockey is back, but 'it's going to be different'

It might look and sound a little different — and, at least in one respect, it might even be improved — but South Carolina Stingrays hockey will return for its 28th season on Friday night at the North Charleston Coliseum.

The Stingrays' 7 p.m. season opener against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits represents the first large-scale event at the Coliseum since a concert by alt-country star Sturgill Simpson on March 10, just before the coronavirus pandemic shut down much of the sports and concert business.

"It's going to be different," said Stingrays president Rob Concannon. "Right now, I'm in a good mood and optimistic. Yesterday, I was a little nervous about everything. But we're excited to be the first big event at the Coliseum again, and excited to get our season underway."

As COVID-19 spikes around the state and country, attendance at Stingrays games will be limited to 2,700 spectators in the 13,000-seat Coliseum. Fans will be required to wear masks and won't be able to get as up close and personal with the players as they have in the past. And Concannon said the players will have to be careful away from the rink, and won't be able to get out and socialize with fans as they used to.

But there will be hockey at the Coliseum, which is not the case in many places right now.

The National Hockey League and the minor-league American Hockey League have yet to start their seasons, and 10 of the 26 teams in the ECHL have opted not to play this season.

That leaves a lot of hockey players without jobs, and the increased supply of players has benefited the Stingrays and other ECHL teams that are playing this season.

"With the NHL and the AHL not playing and with what's going on in Europe, and with 10 teams in our league opting out, there's about 200 players available that might not normally be," Concannon said. "So there are going to be a lot of good hockey players in the ECHL on opening night and throughout the season.

"I think our division and our league is going to have a very high level of talent this year."

The Stingrays had a record of 44-14-4 and with 92 points were tied for first in the ECHL with the Florida Everblades when last season was cut short on March 14 by the pandemic. They were the first team to clinch a playoff spot and were a favorite to win a fourth Kelly Cup title.

Ryan Blair, an assistant coach on last year's team, was named head coach over the summer after Steve Bergin left to become an assistant coach at Sacred Heart University.

The club returns a core of players from that team, including seven of the top 10 scorers. Returnees include defenseman Tariq Hammond and forwards Max Novak, Tim Harrison, Dan DeSalvo, Cole Ully and Andrew Cherniwchan, back for his ninth season with the Stingrays.

South Carolina also added six players from AHL affiliate Hershey: Goaltender Hunter Shepard, forwards Caleb Herbert and Mason Morelli, and defensemen Macoy Erkamps, Will Graber and Tyler Nanne.

The players have to follow the ECHL's COVID-19 protocols, which include quarantines upon arrival in Charleston, twice-weekly testing and careful behavior off the ice. For example, the players are allowed to eat only at restaurants approved by the club.

"We have talked to them about their roles in all of this," Concannon said. "They have a lot of duties to uphold that will dictate how far this goes, and we hope as an organization to do everything we can to control it."

At the games, fan interaction with players will be limited, seats will be socially distanced and concession offerings will be limited compared with past seasons.

The Stingrays' first nine games include games against just three different teams: Greenville, Jacksonville and Wheeling. The remainder of the schedule should be announced next week.

"We're excited," Concannon said. "It's not a perfect situation, but as we continue to play, we hope the vaccine comes out and that helps everybody. We are optimistic, but also cautious because we know something serious is going on in our country right now."

• One of the Stingrays' most popular events, the annual Teddy Bear Toss, will be held Dec. 19. This year's event will be "virtual", as fans are invited to donate teddy bears at Crews Chevrolet and Frothy Beard Brewing Co. starting on Dec. 12. On game day, fans can toss teddy bears into Crews Chevrolet vehicles on their way into the Coliseum.

• The Stingrays took a 6-3 win over Greenville in a Dec. 6 exhibition at Greenville, with Dan DeSalvo and Cole Ully scoring twice each. Goaltender Alex Dubeau got the start and played all 60 minutes to earn the win in net with 29 saves.

Stingrays Schedule

Dec. 11 — Greenville; 18 — at Jacksonville; 19 — Jacksonville; 26 — at Greenville; 27 — Greenville.

Jan. 1 — at Greenville; 2 — at Jacksonville; 8 — Wheeling; 9 — Wheeling.

Future games to be announced.