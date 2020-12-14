South Carolina Stingrays hockey announces 13 more games

The South Carolina Stingrays have added 13 more games to their 2020-21 schedule as the ECHL updated its hockey schedule on Monday.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Stingrays began the season last week with only nine games on the slate. The ECHL announcement brings that up to 22 games, with more expected to be announced in the next month.

The new slate adds six more home games and seven road games to the Stingrays' schedule through Feb. 10.

New home dates include Jan. 15-16 against Greenville, Jan. 18 and Feb. 5 against Jacksonville and Feb. 19 against Florida.

South Carolina returns to the ice this weekend for a series against the Jacksonville Icemen. Saturday’s home game is the team’s annual Teddy Bear Toss, beginning at 6:05 p.m.

Here is the updated schedule for the Stingrays, who began their season last Friday with a 3-2 loss to Greenville:

Dec. 18 — at Jacksonville; 19 — Jacksonville; 26 — at Greenville; 27 — Greenville.

Jan. 1 — at Greenville; 2 — at Jacksonville; 8 — Wheeling; 9 — Wheeling; 15 — Greenville; 16 — Greenville; 22 — at Wheeling; 23 — at Wheeling; 24 — at Wheeling; 29 — at Florida; 30 — at Florida; 31 — at Orlando.

Feb. 3 — Greenville; 4 — at Greenville; 5 — Jacksonville; 10 — Florida.