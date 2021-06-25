SC Stingrays trounced by Fort Wayne in ECHL Kelly Cup opener

The Fort Wayne Komets' second trip to the Lowcountry is off to a much better start than the first.

Swept by the South Carolina Stingrays in a three-game series in March, the Komets kicked off the Kelly Cup finals on June 25 with a 7-2 trouncing of the Rays at the Carolina Ice Palace.

Brandon Hawkins scored a hat trick for Fort Wayne, his three goals sparking the Komets to a 1-0 lead in the best-of-5 series to determine the ECHL championship. The hockey clubs will meet again at 6:05 p.m. June 27 at the Ice Palace before the series shifts to Fort Wayne, Indiana, for the remainder of the playoffs.

That means the Stingrays will have to win at least twice on the road to claim their fourth Kelly Cup title.

The Komets scored twice in less than a minute of the first period to take control of the series opener.

Marcus McIvor hit the net at 10:26 of the first for a 1-0 lead, assisted by Alan Lyszczarczyk and Shawn Szydlowski.

Just 53 seconds later, a goal by Hawkins gave the Komets a 2-0 lead, with assists going to Nick Boka and Mathieu Brodeur.

🚨HAWKINS🚨2-0 #LetsGoKomets with just around 9 minutes remaining in the first! pic.twitter.com/Wi8AHsMWtX — x - Fort Wayne Komets (@FWKomets) June 25, 2021

The Stingrays went on the power play in the second period, only to surrender a short-handed goal to Oliver Cooper for a 3-0 Komets lead just 3:14 into the period.

South Carolina finally did score on the power play when Caleb Herbert broke through with 8:11 left in the second to cut the gap to 3-1, the assist going to Matthew Weis.

Herbert finds a lane and rips it home to get the Rays on the board!#RaysUpSC pic.twitter.com/ijeIl69Um8 — X - SC Stingrays (@SCStingrays) June 26, 2021

The Komets got the goal right back when Hawkins scored his second goal, blasting a power-play shot by Stingrays goalie Hunter Shepard for a 4-1 lead with 5:31 left in the second.

Fort Wayne piled it on for a 5-1 lead with just 12 seconds left in the second, when Anthony Nellis scored his sixth goal of the postseason on the breakaway, with Shawn Szydlowski and Matt Murphy on the assist.

Hawkins' third goal at 4:42 of the third made it 6-1 and gave him seven goals in the playoffs. It was 7-1 after a goal by the Komets' A.J. Jenks, chasing Shepard from the ice and matching the most goals the Stingrays have given up in a game this season.

Max Gottlieb's power-play goal late in the game for the Stingrays made it 7-2.

The Stingrays are in the Kelly Cup finals for an ECHL-best sixth time, and are seeking their fourth championship and first since 2009. South Carolina knocked off the Nos. 1 and 2 seeds in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

South Carolina has made the ECHL postseason 27 times in its 28-year history.

The Komets, who finished third in the Western Conference regular season, are in the Kelly Cup finals for the first time, but they have won nine titles in various leagues over the years.