SC Stingrays slip past Greenville to earn Kelly Cup finals berth

For much of the season, the South Carolina Stingrays hardly seemed destined for a championship run.

A 10-game winless streak dulled the momentum from a solid start, and the club spent much of the spring in fifth and sixth place in the ECHL's Eastern Conference, not good enough for a playoff berth.

But the Stingrays caught fire down the stretch, winning their final six games of the regular season to sneak into the playoffs as a No. 4 seed. Then, they knocked off the ECHL's top team, the Florida Everblades, in the opening series to make the Eastern Conference finals.

South Carolina clinched a spot in the ECHL finals with a 2-1 win over Greenville on June 21 at the Carolina Ice Palace, and will take aim at the fourth Kelly Cup title in franchise history.

The Stingrays will face either Allen or Fort Wayne in the Kelly Cup finals. Those teams were tied 1-1 in their best-of-five series heading into their June 21 game. The first two games of the finals will be played at the Ice Palace on June 25 and 27.

After a scoreless first period against Greenville, a five-minute major penalty gave the Stingrays a prime opportunity, and Matthew Weis paid it off with a blast from the left point, assisted by Max Gottlieb and Caleb Herbert. That gave South Carolina a 1-0 lead at 9:43 of the second period.

The Rays could manage just the one goal in about nine minutes of power-play time in the second, but goalie Hunter Shepard staved off a penalty shot by Greenville's Max Zimmer at 2:26 of the period.

South Carolina made it 2-0 in the third when Weis drew the defense to him, then passed to Max Novak for a goal with 15:58 left in the game.

But the extra margin stood up for only 35 seconds as Ben Finkelstein scored off the draw to bring Greenville to within 2-1 with 15:23 left.

As 500 fans at the Ice Palace chanted, "Let's go Rays!", the Stingrays saw out the tense final 15 minutes to earn their sixth berth in the Kelly Cup finals and first since 2017.

South Carolina is now 3-1 at the Ice Palace during the playoffs, its usual home at the North Charleston Coliseum unavailable for the postseason.

South Carolina also has gone 3-2 on the road in the playoffs, clinching their opening series over the top-seeded Florida Everblades at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida.

Last Saturday night, the Stingrays scored three goals in the final 11 minutes, including the game-winner from Dan DeSalvo with 20 seconds left, to steal a 3-2 victory at Bon Secours Arena in Greenville to set up Monday night's game four.

The Stingrays are the ECHL playoffs for the 27th time in 28 seasons and are aiming for their first Kelly Cup title since 2009.