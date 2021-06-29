SC Stingrays need more road magic at Fort Wayne to claim Kelly Cup

The Stingrays' visit to Fort Wayne, Indiana, is a bit early for the Johnny Appleseed Festival, which draws 300,000 visitors each September to Johnny Appleseed Park, where the man himself is believed to be buried.

Nor will Stingrays' players likely find time in their itineraries to catch a Fort Wayne TinCaps baseball game, or to tour the famed Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory.

Fort Wayne has its attractions, but the Stingrays' singular focus on their first visit to northeastern Indiana is two victories over the Fort Wayne Komets and a fourth Kelly Cup trophy.

Stingrays hockey players took their first team flight of the season on Monday to Fort Wayne, and must win two games at the Komets' War Memorial Coliseum starting June 30 in order to win the ECHL championship. The best-of-five series is tied at 1-1, and the final three games are set for Fort Wayne.

"Obviously, we are going into a real tough environment there," Stingrays coach Ryan Blair said after a 4-2 win over the Komets on Sunday night at the Carolina Ice Palace evened the series. "But I thought our 60 minutes was really solid in this game, and if we do that there, I don't think it matters where we play.

"We've just got to focus on our game and get the job done."

The Stingrays have won big games on the road while knocking off higher seeded teams in Florida and Greenville in the Eastern Conference playoffs. South Carolina won games four and five at the Everblades' Hertz Arena to claim that series on the road, and took a crucial game three victory at Greenville's Bons Secours Arena in the Eastern Conference finals.

"Our backs were against the wall down in Florida," Blair said. "I think our group, they come together when they are on the road."

Forward Max Novak figured in three of the Stingrays' four second-period goals on Sunday, including the ice-breaker to start the scoring after a 7-2 loss in the series opener.

"It was nice to get that first goal and feel those good vibes again," said Novak. "We've been on road ice before, trying to win two out of three, so it's been a good feeling for us."

The Rays were able to kill two Komets' power plays in game two, including a crucial one in the first period, and goalie Hunter Shepard bounced back from a rough opener to save 20 of 22 shots.

"I thought our penalty kill was really solid and our special teams overall were really good," Blair said. "Any time you kill a penalty early, you get some life."

Matthew Weis leads the Stingrays with 11 points in the playoffs, while Cole Ully has 10 points and four goals. Ully leads in goals along with Novak and Andrew Cherniwchan.

War Memorial Coliseum seats about 8,100 for hockey, and the Komets had 3,908 fans at their most recent home playoff game. That's almost eight times as many as the Stingrays could squeeze into their temporary playoff home at the Carolina Ice Palace.

Anthony Nellis leads the Komets with 12 points and seven goals in the playoffs, while Brandon Hawkins had a hat trick in the 7-2 victory in the series opener.

"We've just got to play our game," Blair said, "and stick to the course. It doesn't matter where we play, we've just to to play our game like we did in game two. If we do that, I think we'll have a really good shot."

• The ECHL is honoring athletic trainers and equipment managers from all 14 teams who played this season in recognition of their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic. The Stingrays' athletic trainer is Max Finley, and equipment manager is Nick Lazor.