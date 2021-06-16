SC Stingrays grab early lead in ECHL conference finals

The South Carolina Stingrays showed no ill effects from a quick turnaround in the ECHL playoffs on Wednesday night.
After eliminating the top team in the ECHL in a decisive game five victory on June 14 in Florida, the Stingrays returned home to open the Eastern Conference finals with a 5-1 rout of Greenville on June 16 at the Carolina Ice Palace.
Andrew Cherniwchan and Max Novak each scored twice as South Carolina took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series. The Stingrays will play the next two games at Greenville, starting Friday night. If necessary, games four and five will be at the Carolina Ice Palace on June 21 and 23.
The Stingrays dominated the first period with 15 shots on goal to just four for the Swamp Rabbits, and scored twice in a stretch of about two minutes.
South Carolina gained a 5-on-3 power play, bringing on five forwards for the two-man advantage. Novak cashed in quickly, netting a rebound off a shot from Cole Ully for a 1-0 lead at 11:58 of the first, with Dan DeSalvo also getting an assist.
Novak with a PP goal and gives life to the Rays! pic.twitter.com/QVgYR1FLgp— X - SC Stingrays (@SCStingrays) June 16, 2021
That was followed shortly by a goal from Dylan Steman in a 2-on-1 break with Tariq Hammond, Steman going high with his shot for a 2-0 lead at 14:14 of the first. Mark Cooper also was credited with an assist.
Cherniwchan bounced the puck off the foot of a Swamp Rabbits defender and into the net for a 3-0 lead early in the second period, the power play goal assisted by Matthew Weis and Max Gottlieb.
The rout was on when Cherniwchan scored his second goal, deflecting a shot from Tyler Nanne into net with 6:49 left in the second, forcing the Swamp Rabbits to bench starting goalie Ryan Bednard.
A power play well used by Andrew Cherniwchan pic.twitter.com/fs6Hm3cSOY— X - SC Stingrays (@SCStingrays) June 17, 2021
Greenville finally got on the board in the third period when Graham Knott scored with 13:34 left in the game, but Novak answered with an empty-net goal in the final minutes.
South Carolina is now 2-1 in its home away from home, the Carolina Ice Palace, and is guaranteed at least one more game in their practice facility. The Stingrays' usual home, the North Charleston Coliseum, is not available for the postseason after the ECHL regular season was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. The Coliseum had been previously booked for other events.
The Stingrays eliminated the top-seeded Florida Everblades with a 3-2 victory in game five of that series on June 14. South Carolina is in the ECHL playoffs for the 27th time in 28 seasons, and is aiming for its fourth Kelly Cup title and first since 2009.
Fort Wayne and Allen are battling in the Western Conference finals, and will begin their series on June 18.