SC Stingrays bounce back to even Kelly Cup finals series

After a "disappointing" performance to open the Kelly Cup finals — that's Max Novak's word — the South Carolina Stingrays played their way back into the series on June 27.

The Stingrays scored four times during a wild second period, with Novak scoring or assisting on three of the goals, and goalie Hunter Shepard made it stand up for a 4-2 victory over the Fort Wayne Komets before 550 rowdy fans at the Carolina Ice Palace.

After a 7-2 loss in game one, the Stingrays tied the best-of-5 series at one game apiece as the ECHL championship final heads to Fort Wayne, Indiana, for the remainder of the series, starting with Game 3 on Wednesday. It will be the Stingrays' first game at Fort Wayne, which entered the ECHL in 2012.

"It was a really good response by our group," said Stingrays coach Ryan Blair. "(The Komets) had a lot of momentum from that Game 1, but we weathered that in the first period and I thought we were really solid the rest of the way."

South Carolina will have to win twice in Fort Wayne in order to clinch its fourth Kelly Cup title and first since 2009 but must feel much better about its chances than after the opening loss. The Stingrays are now 4-1 against the Komets this season, including a three-game sweep during the regular season, and snapped a six-game skid in Kelly Cup final games dating back to 2015.

"It's going to be tough to go into their barn and trying to get two out of three," said Novak, who has four goals in the playoffs. "So I think we needed to go there having a little bit of wiggle room. Otherwise, you've got to win three in three."

The Stingrays ended their playoff run at the Carolina Ice Palace with a 4-2 record at their home away from home. The North Charleston Coliseum was not available to the Rays for the postseason after the coronavirus pandemic delayed the ECHL season, the playoffs conflicting with events already booked for the Coliseum.

"The fans were great and we love being here," Blair said. "Our fans are best in the league, and obviously very supportive of our group, win or lose. So we loved being here and making this our new home."

After the Komets scored seven goals into the opener, including a hat trick from Brandon Hawkins, Shepard saved 20 of 22 shots on Sunday. The Rays outshot Fort Wayne 30-22.

"He was really good tonight," Blair said. "He was dialed in and back to being confident and made all the saves he needed to."

The fans who were able to squeeze into the Ice Palace, the Stingrays' practice rink, were treated to a furious scoring flurry in the second period as the teams combined to score six times in the middle 20 minutes, including three goals in 56 seconds. South Carolina emerged with a 4-2 lead, even though the Komets twice scored just 18 seconds after Stingrays goals.

The Rays made their second power-play effort pay off as Novak flicked a rebound from a Justin Florek shot into the top left corner for a 1-0 lead at 17:30 of the second period, with Florek and Cole Ully getting assists.

But just 18 seconds later, the Komets tied it up as Anthony Nellis got his own rebound shot past Shepard to tie it at 1.

Novak dug the puck out from behind the net and slipped a sweet pass to Dan DeSalvo, flashing into the middle. DeSalvo buried the shot and pumped his fist, giving the Rays a 2-1 lead with 12:48 left in the second period.

The Rays made it 3-1 when Novak came up with the puck and got it ahead to Cole Ully, who found space under goalie Dylan Ferguson's left elbow for a goal, his fourth of the playoffs with 3:28 left in the second. Matthew Weis and Novak were credited with assists.

Again, the Komets needed just 18 seconds to respond. This time, the officials ruled a Fort Wayne goal after a mad scrum in front of the Rays' net. With Shepard helpless and the net coming off its pegs, the Komets' Stephen Harper apparently slid the puck into the net to make it 3-2.

But the Stingrays ended the period with a two-goal lead, as Caleb Herbert found an open net with a rebound shot with 2:42 left, assists going to Tyler Nanne and Zach Malatesta.

The Stingrays spent much of the first 10 minutes pinned in their own end, but flipped that around in the second 10 and outshot the Komets by 10-6 in the first period, including one off the post by Justin Florek. Both teams killed 2-minute power plays in the first.

The Stingrays are in the Kelly Cup finals for an ECHL-best sixth time, and are seeking their fourth championship and first since 2009. South Carolina knocked off the Nos. 1 and 2 seeds in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

South Carolina has made the ECHL postseason 27 times in its 28-year history.

The Komets, who finished third in the Western Conference regular season, are in the Kelly Cup finals for the first time, but they have won nine titles in various leagues over the years.