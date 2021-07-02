SC Stingrays' bid for Kelly Cup title comes up short

Sensing a Kelly Cup championship for the home team, a sellout crowd of 10,477 fans packed Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Friday night.

The Fort Wayne Komets made their dreams come true.

Forward Stephen Harper scored twice in the second period and the Komets claimed the ECHL title with a 2-1 victory over the South Carolina Stingrays on July 2 in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The game four loss was a disappointing end to a remarkable run for the Stingrays, who won their last six regular-season games to slide into the playoffs. Then, they knocked off the top two seeds in the Eastern Conference while playing home games at their practice rink, the Carolina Ice Palace. The Rays' usual home at the North Charleston Coliseum was not available for the playoffs, booked for other events after the ECHL season was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

After surviving a flurry of Stingrays' shots early in the second period, the Komets took a 1-0 lead with 11:44 to go in the period on a goal by Harper, who shoveled in a rebound after shots by Marcus McIvor and Justin Vaive, the son of the Stingrays' first coach, Rick Vaive.

Harper got away from the Stingrays' defense for his second goal with 4:20 left in the second, coming wide open to turn Randy Gazzola's feed into a 2-0 lead.

Justin Florek got the Stingrays on the board by batting the puck out of the air and past Komets goalie Dylan Ferguson to make it 2-1 with just over two minutes left in the second.

But the Rays could not come up with a tying goal in the third period, frustrations boiling over with a scuffle in the final minutes.

South Carolina has made the ECHL postseason 27 times in its 28-year history. The Stingrays are in the Kelly Cup finals for an ECHL-best sixth time, and are seeking their fourth championship and first since 2009.

The Komets, who finished third in the Western Conference regular season, are in the Kelly Cup finals for the first time, but they have won nine titles in various leagues over the years.

• The ECHL released the protected lists for each team on Friday. Teams retain the rights to those players to try to sign them for next season.

Here is the protected list for the Stingrays: Alex Dubeau, Max Gottlieb, Doyle Somerby, Tariq Hammond, Connor Moore, Tom Parisi, Neal Goff, Jaynen Rissling, Cameron Askew, Dan DeSalvo, Jade Miller, Dylan Steman, Tim Harrison, Andrew Cherniwchan, Max Novak, Cole Ully, Justin Florek, Mark Cooper and Branden Troock.