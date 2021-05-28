The golf season doesn’t last long in Hinton, Alberta. The Hinton Golf Club in the “Gateway to the Rockies” town of approximately 10,000 is between Edmonton and Jasper National Park.

That’s well north of Banff, where it snows a lot.

“Golf for us probably started at the end of April, depending on the weather,” Andrew Cherniwchan said. “Then it can go maybe into October.”

Still, Cherniwchan spent almost as much time around the golf course as he did on hockey rinks while growing up, influenced by his older brother Adrian to take both sports seriously.

No wonder Cherniwchan and the South Carolina Stingrays are a perfect fit.

They’ve been one of minor league hockey’s model franchises for three decades, well known for loyal North Charleston Coliseum fans.

Cherniwchan is in his ninth season as a Stingrays forward, his wife Katie is an MUSC nurse and he’s a team captain surrounded by good golf courses. That includes the Ocean Course, where Phil Mickelson on May 23 made history at the 103rd PGA Championship: oldest player ever to win a major.

Cherniwchan, 32, caught a PGA Championship practice round on Kiawah Island before the Stingrays left on a road trip for Orlando.

“It was really cool, after playing the course myself, to see how they transformed it for the big crowds,” Cherniwchan said. “To see how good the tour pros are up close was kind of mind-blowing.”

A guy who just last summer competed in the prestigious 89th South Carolina Golf Association Amateur Championship can relate a little bit.

Hockey players were well known for their love of golf but not many are good enough to tee it up in competition.

But Cherniwchan – aka Cherny or Andy to teammates and longtime Stingrays fans – was the only S.C. Amateur participant with extensive experience crashing into the boards with members of the Jacksonville Icemen and Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

Creative COVID option

The back half of the 2020 hockey season was canceled by COVID-19. Cherniwchan found himself with extra time for golf last spring and summer.

Competitive juices flowed back to his hometown in Canada, where he grew up fishing, mountain biking, playing hockey with all his friends. And golfing, sometimes in youth tournaments.

Adrian Cherniwchan, four years older than Andrew, also loved hockey and golf and so Andrew wound up picking up range balls at Hinton Golf Club. He got a job in the pro shop, started cutting fairways and then working on greens.

“After a while, my whole childhood kind of revolved around being at the golf course,” Cherniwchan said.

He qualified for the 2020 S.C. Amateur by shooting a 71 at Coosaw Creek Country Club in North Charleston. He shot 75 and 78 in the state tournament at the Columbia Country Club in Blythewood and didn’t make the cut. But what an experience – for friends and family, too.

“Andrew was optimistic but realistic. The whole thing was awesome for him, for our sport and for our organization,” Stingrays president Rob Concannon said.

There are no plans for a repeat effort to qualify for a major amateur golf tournament; Cherniwchan is glad not to have so much spare time this hockey season.

ECHL playoff drive

Cherniwchan and his Stingrays teammates are focused on digging out of fifth place in the ECHL’s Eastern Division going into a playoff format that includes the top four teams in each division.

The Stingrays have five regular-season games left, including weekend home dates May 28 and May 29 against the Wheeling Nailers.

“It’s been a season with a lot of ups and downs,” said Cherniwchan, who played collegiately at Northern Michigan. “Definitely some frustrating times when we haven’t been able to win when I think we should have. But a lot of challenges with COVID. At the end of it all, we’re all so happy we’ve been able to have a season.”

Full hockey season or suspended hockey season, the Stingrays have a player ready to get competitive, on the ice or on the fairway.

It’s been that way since he was picking up range balls between ice time in Hinton.

