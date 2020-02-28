NORTH PORT, Fla. — The Boston, Milwaukee and Atlanta Braves have combined for 21 spring training sites since 1901, including Charleston in 1905. CoolToday Park is the first with a Fish Camp concession stand, quick access to Siesta Key, 62,400-square feet of clubhouse and office space, and a Tomahawk Tiki Bar open seven days a week.

Admittedly, this new $125 million bundle of civic/private commitment is hard to find; no signage yet off nearby Highway 41. Second-level grandstand views reveal undeveloped land for miles in all directions.

The best, closest neighbor is a Publix grocery store not within walking distance.

But the Braves like this place 40 miles south of Sarasota much better than the Disney World digs they had from 1998-2019. It’s mostly because of shiny, state-of-the-art convenience.

“They did it top-of-the-line. Everything,” outfielder Adam Duvall said. “Clubhouse, weight room, cages. It creates a good atmosphere and keeps us around each other. Everything is centrally located. It’s definitely catered to players.”

So player-friendly, in fact, that the Braves talking about North Port sounds like Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney or South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp praising their new palatial football operations buildings. This is partly about recruiting, too — attracting free agents who like the idea of having all baseball training things in a tight space aimed at smart production.

“Sharing with Disney was a lot of asking for permission for things,” pitcher Max Fried said. “Here, everything is at our disposal. You can get everything done with short walks. It streamlines the amount of work you can get in.”

Charleston, too The Boston/Milwaukee/Atlanta Braves’ spring training sites through the years: 1901 Norfolk, Va. 1902-1904 Thomasville, Ga. 1906 Jacksonville 1907 Thomasville, Ga. 1908-1912 Augusta, Ga. 1913 Athens, Ga. 1914-1915 Macon, Ga. 1916-1918 Miami 1919-1920 Columbus, Ga. 1921 Galveston, Texas 1922-1937 St. Petersburg 1938-1940 Bradenton 1941 San Antonio, Texas 1942 Sanford, Fla. 1943-1944 Wallingford, Conn. 1945 Washington, D.C. 1946-1947 Fort Lauderdale 1948-1961 Bradenton 1962 Palmetto 1963-1997 West Palm Beach 1998-2019 Lake Buena Vista (Disney World) 2020 North Port

Building a better World Series contender is always the idea for this organization, which is coming off back-to-back National League East titles.

“Unbelievable,” first baseman Yonder Alonso said. “They’ve covered every aspect of what a facility is supposed to be like. It’s an incredible blessing for all the guys here. It’s easy to come here and get better every day.”

Alonso knows facilities. The former University of Miami standout has played in the majors for the Reds, Padres, A’s, Mariners, Indians, White Sox and Rockies (so far).

The Braves’ CoolToday Park (named for a Florida air conditioning company) reflects a pair of big-league spring training trends:

Big cities are out, smaller towns are in as municipalities seek to attract home buyers, businesses and tourists with a brand-name tenant. Miami, Fort Lauderdale, St. Petersburg, Phoenix and Tucson no longer are in the spring training biz. Tampa, home of the Yankees, is an outlier. North Port joins towns such as Goodyear, Surprise and Peoria in Arizona and Jupiter, Port Charlotte and Port St. Lucie in Florida.

Having the major league team training within a short stroll of the minor league “back fields” is a must. The Braves surely have that. The Yankees’ minor league operation in Tampa is inconveniently across a busy four-lane in Tampa down the street from George Steinbrenner Field and aside the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Raymond James Stadium.

Hank Aaron and Ray Charles

Hungry?

Thirsty?

The Fish Camp is next to The Chicken Coop.

The Sausage Shack offers a terrace view. There is also Sweet Spot, Dawgs N’ Burgers, Salsa Supreme, Smokehouse BBQ, Craft Beer Bar and Greenfields.

There is berm seating beyond the left-field fence and a small, raised bleacher section just outside right-center.

They play a lot of country music.

Ray Charles is singing “Georgia.”

The Braves Academy on site includes 37 guest rooms, an auditorium, classrooms, office space and recreation room.

Braves legends have been carefully imported. Hank Aaron, baseball’s authentic home run king, showed up on Feb. 18 as a street was named in his honor. The likes of Greg Maddux, Andruw Jones and Dale Murphy are captured on huge murals. A vintage photo of former manager Bobby Cox helps direct fans toward Mexican food.

The Aaron Suite and Niekro Suite are available for rent.

John Holland has seen them all. The Braves’ Director of Equipment and Clubhouse Services has been with the club since 1969.

That’s right, 50-plus seasons, dating to the early years of the Braves’ 1963-1997 spring training home in West Palm Beach.

“This is better than West Palm and Disney combined,” Holland said. “The West Palm stadium was dated when we left. Disney at the time was an improvement but the way the game has changed with the need for weight rooms and different facilities we need, we just outgrew Disney.”

No Mickey Mouse operation

These days you need office space for the analytics staff and in-house video production more than quick access to selfies with Donald Duck.

Still, Braves players and staff know their friends and relatives enjoyed combining a spring training visit with Disney World fun.

North Port doesn’t have a Typhoon Lagoon, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad or Epcot-type food festival (though the Publix deli remains underrated).

“Yeah, it’s maybe going to be a rough couple years of finding things close by,” Fried said, “but you can already see a lot of building going on around here.”

Maybe players are better off without second cousins pestering them for Animal Kingdom tickets.

“They have plans to build houses and churches and schools around here,” Holland said. “It’s going to be a big community.”

Then there’s the proximity of saltwater and sunsets.

“The beach is a draw,” Holland said. “For 20-something years in Orlando, we were halfway between the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf. You didn’t get much of a chance to see the ocean. Now, we’re five miles or so from the gulf.”

But the main thing remains the main thing:

“I’d be surprised if this isn’t the best spring training facility in baseball right now,” Holland said.

That’s a value the Braves’ analytics folks in their cushy new North Port offices have probably computed into another precious victory or two.

Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff