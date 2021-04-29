Blake Butera was fired and hired on the same day, told by the Tampa Bay Rays he wasn’t nearly good enough in one breath and lauded as a rising star in the next.

It happened in 2017 on one of those steamy Florida spring training mornings. Rays executive Mitch Lukevics broke the news.

He released Butera, a 5-9, 175-pound infielder who was drafted out of Boston College in the 35th round. Butera was just starting his third pro season and suddenly beginning to think of a career off the diamond.

“But,” Lukevics said at Rays camp headquarters in Port Charlotte, “we really want you as one of our minor league coaches.”

Four years later, Butera is in Port Charlotte preparing the Charleston RiverDogs, the Rays’ affiliate in the Low A East League, for a 60-game season. It starts with a May 4 season opener against Myrtle Beach at Riley Park.

“We think so much of Blake,” Rays general manager Erik Neander said. “We think he’s one of the best young managers in baseball.”

Keep an eye on this guy.

The overachieving, defending American League champion Rays – the team with the top-rated farm system – are as good at grooming managers within their organization as they are at developing players.

Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo was a Charleston RiverDogs skipper in the Rays’ system in 1999 and 2000.

Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, a former RiverDogs player, was a Rays outfielder and coach.

Butera is just 28 but spent only one season as an assistant coach and enters his third season as a manager. He had winning seasons at the Rays’ Hudson Valley (N.Y.) affiliate in 2018 and 2019 (COVID-19 forced cancellation of minor league baseball in 2020).

At 25, he was the youngest manager in minor league baseball.

Double-takes

Because Butera looks like he still doesn’t shave, he gets those looks.

Wait. You’re the manager?

“Happens all the time,” Butera said from Port Charlotte. “Like if I go out and meet an opposing manager for the first time. They’re like, ‘Who is this player coming up to talk to me?’ Sometimes we get a newly drafted player and they’re taken aback. Like, ‘This guy looks like he’s my age.’”

Boston College head coach Mike Gambino saw the potential. Butera, such a grinder, left BC in 2015 as the Eagles’ career leader in at-bats and walks. He was always near the top of the ACC’s sacrifice fly and hit-by-pitch stat categories.

Butera consistently came through with clutch hits, including a game-winner in a victory over Clemson as a senior.

He was a team captain on his way to getting a communications degree. Gambino talked to Butera about someday going into coaching.

Baseball family

Family ties contribute to the baseball acumen, too. Butera grew up in Mandeville, La., just across Lake Pontchartrain from New Orleans. His father Barry played for Tulane and was a 14th-round Boston Red Sox draft pick in 1977.

Older brother Barry Butera Jr. played at Boston College from 2007-2009 and was drafted by the Houston Astros in the 21st round in 2009.

Still, going from minor league player in 2015 to third-year manager in 2021 is a fast track, even for the outside-the-box thinking Rays.

“I’m fortunate to be in the position I am with such a great organization,” Butera said. “It all kind of happened so quickly. But I’ve loved it ever since.”

Butera can lean on experience within his RiverDogs coaching staff. Steve Watson, the pitching coach, is a 60-year-old former minor league pitcher respectfully known as “Doc.” He has been a minor league coach with the Rays, Pirates, Orioles and Marlins.

That’s a lot of dugout experience.

But here comes a new first for coach who’s almost seen it all: working with a third-year manager who’s a veteran skipper at 28.

Charleston RiverDogs first homestand

What: Six games vs. Myrtle Beach Pelicans

When: May 4-9

Where: Riley Park

Tickets: riverdogs.com, 843 577-DOGS

Ticket policy: All tickets received digitally and accessible on a mobile device

All transactions cashless: Tickets, concessions, parking, gift shop

Concessions: Streamlined menu and phone orders via Square

New Major League Baseball affiliate: Tampa Bay Rays

RiverDogs manager Blake Butera: 28-year-old former Boston College player is one of the youngest managers in professional baseball