You need a scorecard to keep up with the daily barrage of anger cast from players on other Major League Baseball teams at the sign-stealing, cheating, sport-tarnishing Houston Astros and their disgraceful attempts to apologize.

The Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger: “I mean these guys were cheating for three years. I think what people don’t realize is (Jose) Altuve stole an MVP from (former Charleston RiverDogs outfielder Aaron) Judge in ’17. Everyone knows they stole the (World Series) ring from us.”

The Angels’ Mike Trout: “I don’t agree with the punishments, the players not getting anything. It was a player-driven thing.”

The Braves’ Nick Markakis: “I feel like every single guy over there needs a beating. It’s wrong. They’re messing with people's careers.”

You need another scorecard to track reaction from baseball TV analysts. So many of them badly misjudged player and fan reaction, both to news that the Astros transmitted stolen signs to batters during their 2017 World Series championship season and to outrage over MLB limiting punishment to one-year suspensions for manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow.

ESPN’s Tim Kurkjian said Sunday he was surprised at the negative reaction from players.

Brian Kenny of the MLB Network said Monday he was amazed.

But no surprise: Dave Trembley is not surprised.

“We have lost a lot of values in the game, given the OK to cheat if it helps us win,” Trembley said from his home in Daytona Beach Shores, Fla. “I love the game but this situation makes me sick.

“These guys better be ready to take their medicine because fans are very passionate about this game, and the Astros are going to get it this season. And guys like (Alex) Bregman and (Carlos) Correa, they’re going to get hit (by pitches).”

Trembley, manager of the South Atlantic League’s Charleston Rainbows in 1991-92 and of the Baltimore Orioles (2007-10), was known throughout his 35-year career in professional baseball as a stickler for fundamentals. He did things “the right way.”

He saw the Astros’ “culture” start tipping across the line when he was Houston’s third-base coach in 2013 and bench coach in 2014.

Altuve ‘2017 MVP’

Trembley suspected something was up after a conversation with new Astros front office executive Tom Koch-Weser before the 2014 season. Koch-Weser, still employed by the Astros despite his ties to the club’s “Codebreaker” sign-stealing system, was hired away from the Seattle Mariners, where he was an advance scouting assistant.

“Tom told me to be careful giving signs from the bench,” Trembley said. “He said ‘last year in Seattle we played you guys 18 times and we had a camera on your bench coach and third-base coach and we had all your signs.’ A red light went on for me. It was like, ‘Why is this guy here?’”

But Trembley, 68, didn’t anticipate one of the largest scandals in sports history.

“In my wildest dreams,” he said, “I could never imagine that this is where it would end up. But the culture there was just different.”

Luhnow sought to throw other employees “under the bus” before he was fired by owner Jim Crane, said Trembley, who says Crane surely knew about “Codebreaker” from the start.

Trembley loves Altuve, the 5-6 overachiever who had his first great Astros season when Trembley was bench coach in 2014. But while Correa and other Astros players claim Altuve didn’t use stolen signs, he’s under heavy fire.

“It would be awesome if Altuve really didn’t want to cheat in 2017,” retired third baseman Trevor Plouffe tweeted this week. “I would love that because he used to be one of my favorite players. But when all the guys around you are cheating and getting on base, your numbers are going to reflect it. So did he steal the (2017) MVP? Yes, he did.”

Punishment enough?

The Altuve work ethic, Trembley said, is off the charts.

“But,” Trembley said, “he’s going to have to live with this.”

Traditional baseball analysts continue to struggle with implications. Kurkjian insisted Sunday that “this is not worse than the Black Sox scandal.”

Oh, yeah?

That was one team cheating itself, not many other teams and players — and gamblers.

Fallout continues later when baseball unveils its investigation into the 2018 Red Sox, managed by former Astros coach Alex Cora, just fired for his sign-stealing ties.

Trembley doesn’t think baseball should take away the Astros’ 2017 World Series title. He thinks the bad publicity is punishment enough.

But as outrage flows into the regular season and eternity, maybe the Astros are better off with a vacated World Series than having to defend 2017.

Take away all the titles and victories and leave them with zero wins, just 51 less than the Astros had in 2013. That’s when Dave Trembley was the third-base coach and Jose Altuve was at the forefront of a youth movement management thought would eventually make Houston proud.

