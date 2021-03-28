Dave Trembley from his sea-level home in Daytona Beach Shores, Fla., has an osprey’s-eye view of a question likely to determine the health and well-being of Braves fans for years.

Can the formerly free-spending (but now fluently mid-market) Braves compete over time with their 2020 National League Championship Series nemesis?

With the Los Angeles Dodgers a full $153 million richer than Atlanta in 2020 local television revenue and counting?

Trembley, 69, helped build the current Braves’ NL East mini-dynasty as Atlanta’s director of player development in 2014 and 2015 and field coordinator in 2011 and 2012.

As manager of the Baltimore Orioles from 2008-2010, Trembley saw what it was like comparing American League East lineups with the much richer Yankees and Red Sox.

The Braves are really good, right there with the Dodgers and Yankees in terms of 2021 major league roster talent.

But the Dodgers made $239 million in local television revenue, per FanGraphs report. That’s $101 million more than the No. 2 TV deal (Angels).

The Braves were No. 8 at $46 million and TV revenue goes in hand with payroll: the Dodgers for 2021 are tops at $238 million-plus; the Braves are No. 14 at $129 million-plus.

Can Atlanta, starting with its season opener at Philadelphia on April 1, wrest the NLCS away from the World Series champion Dodgers in 2021?

And reach the Fall Classic for the first time since 1999?

Absolutely.

An incredible run of young talent is fully capable.

“The Braves’ starting pitching can match up with the Dodgers and will be even better when Mike Soroka returns (from an Achilles injury),” Trembley said.

Atlanta’s lineup — as led by 2020 National League MVP Freddie Freeman, Ronald Acuna Jr., Ozzie Albies, Dansby Swanson and potential star Cristian Pache — is at least as good as L.A.’s talent depth, Trembley believes.

Can the Braves keep up with the Dodgers in the long run?

No.

The Dodgers’ TV deal is good through 2038, the Braves’ through 2027 and baseball owners know how to make millions grow into billions without buying GameStop stock. That’s one reason why Dodgers co-owner Todd L. Boehly has a very nice house on Sullivan’s Island.

Turner: ‘I forked over’

It was different in the glorious 1990s when Ted Turner ran the Atlanta Braves.

Oh, the TV deal irony.

Turner, the zillionaire of Superstation and CNN entrepreneurial fame, would bound into a Braves clubhouse stocked with high-paid ballplayers and hold court, as he did one spring training morning in 1999.

“How’s (Mark) Wohlers?” Turner said from inside the Braves’ Disney World digs.

He was asking about the progress of the reliever who saved Atlanta’s World Series-clinching victory in 1995 but was struggling with injuries and control.

“Ah, you can come back from anything,” Turner quipped. “Look at Christ.”

By 2005, when Turner made a visit to the clubhouse at Atlanta’s Turner Field, the Braves were on their way to the last of their major American professional sports league record run of 14 straight division titles.

Turner was no longer the owner.

The Braves were obviously slipping.

“Hey, how ya doin’? I’m Ted Turner,” he said to Adam LaRoche and Chris Reitsma and other players he hadn’t met. “I used to be the owner. When I owned this team, I forked over more than these guys do.”

Denver-based Liberty Media, which has owned the Braves since 2007, surely suffered more baseball-wise from COVID-19 restrictions than most MLB ownership groups in 2020. In a normal season, the combination of a winning Braves team at Truist Park and crowds at the adjacent Battery Atlanta shopping complex would have meant booming attendance.

But it’s good for Braves to have Acuna inked to a club-friendly $100 million deal that locks the 23-year-old star outfielder up through the 2028 season.

Cristian Pache, Austin Riley

And here comes Pache, perhaps Atlanta’s next superstar. The Dominican center fielder, 22, made his MLB debut with four at-bats in 2020.

“The best defender I ever saw in all my years. Tremendous talent,” said Trembley, who spent over 30 years coaching or managing in professional baseball, including a 1991-92 stint with the Charleston Rainbows of the Class A South Atlantic League.

What about 23-year-old third baseman Austin Riley, who already has 107 MLB hits over two seasons?

“Going to be a breakout year,” Trembley said.

Trembley will be back in the dugout this season as manager of the Bristol (Va.) State Liners. MLB has a new summer wood bat league customized for college freshmen and sophomores eligible for the 2022 MLB draft, a fundamentals-based approach to better baseball.

Which is perfect for Trembley, a master teacher whose “do it the right way” style still benefits Braves players on the big-league roster.

That’s a good thing. Because barring a population shift in which escapees from cities such as New York, Chicago and Santa Monica double the size of Atlanta’s market, the Braves need every edge against the Dodgers’ TV income portfolio.

Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff