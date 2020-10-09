S.C. Stingrays will begin 72-game schedule in December, but with limited attendance

The South Carolina Stingrays will begin a 72-game season on Dec. 11, but with limited capacity at the North Charleston Coliseum due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ECHL announced on Friday that it will begin a "split season" on Dec. 11, with the Stingrays among the 13 teams that will play a 72-game season. The remaining teams in the hockey league will begin a 62-game season on Jan. 15, 2021.

"It's great news for hockey fans, and our season-ticket holders and players in the ECHL," Stingrays president Rob Concannon said. "The health of our players and fan are most important, so we definitely have a lot of work to do from now until Dec. 11 to make sure we have all our ducks in a row and that everyone feels comfortable coming back to the arena."

Concannon said attendance at the coliseum will be limited to about 2,700 spectators as the season starts two months later than normal.

"It is a low number, but hopefully it's a starting number for us," Concannon said. "Our hope is that as the season goes, hopefully things improve with the virus and that number can go higher. There's a lot of different factors that come into play for that to happen."

A schedule for the games from Dec. 11 to Jan. 14 should be announced shortly, the ECHL said. The regular season will conclude on June 6, 2021, with the postseason format yet to be decided. Regular-season standings will be determined by winning percentage.

Concannon said the Stingrays plan to release guidelines for fans attending games soon.

"The ECHL has been working extremely hard with all its members to figure out how to do this," he said. "I would anticipate that next week we will have more of that in line and get that out to the fans."

Other ECHL teams that will begin a 72-game schedule on Dec. 11 are Allen, Florida, Greenville, Indy, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Orlando, Rapid City, Tulsa, Utah, Wheeling and Wichita.

The Atlanta Gladiators have elected a voluntary suspension for the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19 restrictions, returning to play in the 2021-22 season. All Atlanta Gladiators players are immediately free agents for the 2020-21 season.

“The ECHL is excited to be able to confirm the beginning of the 2020-21 season by working with our local health officials and the PHPA to develop protocols for the safe return of our players, fans and employees,” said ECHL commissioner Ryan Crelin. “The ECHL is getting back to hockey, as we all work together to bring live entertainment back to our communities.”

The ECHL's 2019-20 season was suspended in March due to the pandemic.