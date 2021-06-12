S.C. Stingrays on brink of elimination after loss at Florida in ECHL playoffs

The South Carolina Stingrays are one game away from elimination in the ECHL Kelly Cup playoffs.
Florida grabbed control with three goals in the first 10 minutes of the second period on June 12, taking a 5-1 victory in Game 3 of the best-of-five Eastern Conference semifinals at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida.
Levko Koper's hat trick, including two goals in that decisive second period, sparked the Everblades to a 2-1 lead in the series. The ECHL's top team during the season, Florida can clinch the series June 13.
The Stingrays jumped to an early lead as Justin Florek scored after a give-and-go with Andrew Cherniwchan just 2:06 into the game, with Dylan Steman also getting an assist.
Florek starts off the scoring early in Florida! #RaysUpSC pic.twitter.com/dxbPHsFOY6— X - SC Stingrays (@SCStingrays) June 12, 2021
But Florida's Stefan LeBlanc tied it at 1 less than two minutes later after a Stingrays turnover, going low to beat goalie Hunter Shepard for the power-play goal. The Everblades dominated the second period.
Florida went up 2-1 early in the period when Blake Winiecki won a race to the puck and flipped a shot, unassisted, into the net just 2:52 into the period.
Koper gave the Everblades a 3-1 lead at 6:03 of the second, assisted by Zach Solow and Hugo Roy.
Koper scored again at 9:13 for a 4-1 lead with the Everblades' third goal in the first 10 minutes of the second period, with Hugo Roy on the assist. Koper got the hat trick with goal at 11:13 of the third off another Stingrays turnover, giving him five goals for the series.
The teams split the first two games of the series at the Carolina Ice Palace in North Charleston, with the Stingrays winning the opener 3-2 in overtime. Florida took a 5-0 lead in the second game before holding off a furious rally by South Carolina, which scored four goals in 10 minutes of the third period before taking a 5-4 loss.
Game 4 is set for 6 p.m. June 13 at Hertz Arena. If necessary, Game 5 is set for 7:30 p.m. June 14, again on Florida's home ice.