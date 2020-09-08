RiverDogs co-owner Gene Budig, former American League president, dies

Gene Budig’s resume is so chock full of major accomplishments that people doing introductions never knew where to start before he gave a speech.

He was a university president at Illinois State, West Virginia and Kansas. He was a newspaper executive, an author, a major general in the Air National Guard and a senior presidential adviser for the College Board.

But close friends of Budig, who died Tuesday morning at 81, know baseball was as close to his heart as anything. The longtime Isle of Palms resident was a co-owner of the minor league Charleston RiverDogs for the last 14 years and served as the last president of the American League.

“Gene was always looking for ways to help the RiverDogs,” said Dave Echols, the team’s president and general manager. “His frequent calls reminding us how well we were doing and that he appreciated our hard work spoke volumes about his passion for the game of baseball and for his RiverDogs’ staff.”

A lifelong passion for sports began in Budig’s hometown, tiny McCook in western Nebraska farm country. He was 12 when he read that St. Louis Browns owner Bill Veeck had just hired 3-foot-7 Eddie Gaedel to bat in a Major League Baseball game.

“Believing I could do the same thing, I wrote (Veeck) a letter and asked for a tryout,” Budig recalled. “He wrote a lovely letter back. He said, ‘You have the tryout. Keep this letter. But you’re going to have to graduate from high school first.’ That was the beginning of a long and meaningful friendship.”

Budig enhanced his Veeck family relationship when he and Gretchen moved to Isle of Palms in 2006. Budig attended a RiverDogs game at Riley Park and fell in love with the charm of the ballpark and the marketing touch of co-owner Mike Veeck, Bill’s son. Budig bought into the franchise almost immediately.

Between Veeck encounters, Budig as Kansas president presided over the hiring of basketball coaches Larry Brown and Roy Williams.

He was American League president from 1994-1999, before Major League Baseball eliminated the idea of separate league presidents. Budig later served as an MLB senior advisor and helped put together the Pinstripe Bowl, a college football bowl game played at Yankee Stadium.

A champion of baseball diversity, Budig hired Camden, S.C., native Larry Doby to his American League staff. The late Doby became the first Black player in the American League when he joined Bill Veeck’s Cleveland Indians in 1947 and, along with Veeck, is in baseball’s Hall of Fame.

“Gene is the unsung hero in the Larry Doby saga,” Mike Veeck said. “He brought Larry back into baseball with that job in the American League office. That gave Larry the exposure he so richly deserved. Gene, with all his academic accomplishments, understood the heart of the underdog.”

Budig as an author and wrote several books, including “Clearing the Bases,” “Grasping the Ring” and “Grasping the Ring II” – all about interesting sports personalities such as Gene Autry, Bob Gibson, Rachel Robinson and Cal Ripken Jr.

Budig is survived by his wife Gretchen Van Bloom Budig and three children: Christopher Budig (Trisha Petite), Mary Frances Budig (John Hass) and Kathryn Budig (Kate Fagan); five grandchildren: Regan, Jack and Nicholas Budig and Alexander and Georgia Hass; his sister Mary Ann Myers and his brother Richard Budig.

