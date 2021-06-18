Greenville evens ECHL playoff series with S.C. Stingrays

GREENVILLE - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits drew even in their ECHL playoff series with the South Carolina Stingrays, racking up a 5-2 victory on June 18 at the Bons Secours Wellness Arena.

Five different Greenville players scored to support the work of goalie John Lethemon as the Swamp Rabbits knotted the best-of-5 Eastern Conference finals at one game apiece. The clubs will meet again June 19 in Greenville.

The Swamp Rabbits jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the first period, with Shawn Cameron scoring just 4:10 into the game and Garrett Thompson cashing in a power-play goal at 8:47, with Graham Knott collecting his second assist.

The Stingrays responded at 11:01 of the first on an equal-strength goal by Brett Supinski, assisted by Macoy Erkamps. South Carolina tied it up at 2 with 5:37 left in the first on a goal by Erkamps, assisted by Mark Cooper and Blake Hillman.

The Swamp Rabbits leaped back in front at 3-2 at 6:25 of the second period on a power-play goal by Greg Meireles on an assist by Thompson.

After the Stingrays came up empty on a breakaway early in the third, Greenville's David Broll went the other way and found the net for a 4-2 lead 2:59 into the period. Just 65 seconds later, Samuel Jardine unleashed a rocket for a 5-2 advantage.

The Stingrays chased Greenville goalie Ryan Bednard in a 5-1 win on June 16, leading to Lethemon's start on Friday.

After Game 3, the series returns to the Carolina Ice Palace in North Charleston for the next two games, with Game 4 on June 21.

South Carolina is 2-1 in the Ice Palace in the postseason. The Stingrays’ usual home, the North Charleston Coliseum, is not available for the postseason after the ECHL regular season was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. The Coliseum had been previously booked for other events.

The Stingrays eliminated the top-seeded Florida Everblades with a 3-2 victory in Game 5 of that series on June 14. South Carolina is in the ECHL playoffs for the 27th time in 28 seasons and is aiming for its fourth Kelly Cup title and first since 2009.

Fort Wayne and Allen are battling in the Western Conference finals.