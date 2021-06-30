Fort Wayne tops Stingrays to take control in ECHL Kelly Cup finals

The South Carolina Stingrays are down to their last strike.

The Stingrays cannot afford another loss if they are to win their fourth Kelly Cup title. A 6-4 loss at Fort Wayne on June 30 gave the Komets a 2-1 lead over South Carolina in the best-of-five ECHL championship series.

South Carolina will have to win on Friday to force a fifth game on Saturday, both at Fort Wayne's Allen County Memorial Coliseum, where 7,777 fans packed the rink for game three.

Shawn Szydlowski scored twice for Fort Wayne and goalie Dylan Ferguson stood up to a Stingrays onslaught in the second period, while Dan DeSalvo scored twice for South Carolina, which outshot the Komets by 49-24.

Game three got off to a wild start with five goals scored in the first period, the Komets emerging from the mayhem with a 3-2 lead.

The Stingrays got the first break when the Komets' Brandon Hawkins was whistled for holding, giving South Carolina its first power play. Just eight seconds into the man advantage, the Stingrays' DeSalvo racked up his fourth goal of the postseason only 2:35 into the game for a 1-0 lead, with Cole Ully and Max Novak on assists.

Back-to-back penalties gave the Komets a power play, and Stephen Harper took a pass from Hawkins and beat Stingrays goalie Hunter Shepard over the shoulder to tie it at 1-1 at 7:01 of the first period.

And less than two minutes later, the Komets' Anthony Nellis corralled a rebound off Shepard's pads and went high for his eighth goal of the postseason and a 2-1 lead at 8:40 of the first period.

The Stingrays got a 5-on-3 advantage for two minutes when the Komets were hit with penalties for slashing and tripping on the same play. DeSalvo used the opportunity to score his second goal for a 2-2 tie at 10:39 of the first, passes from Ully and Matthew Weis setting up the score.

DeSalvo with another goal during a Domino's power play and it's tied! pic.twitter.com/qiERHd2MZX — X - SC Stingrays (@SCStingrays) July 1, 2021

But the Komets went back in front by 3-2 when Shawn Szydlowski got loose for an equal-strength goal with 7:30 left in the first.

The Stingrays went on the power play twice and outshot the Komets 9-1 in the early minutes of the second period, but could not convert against Fort Wayne goalie Ferguson. Then, the Komets' Hawkins scored against the run of play, rattling the puck home from the top of the slot for a 4-2 lead with 9:16 left in the period.

South Carolina outshot the Komets by 20-4 in the second period without scoring.

And on the first shot of the third period, the Komets went up 5-2 on a Matthew Boudens goal just 30 seconds in. The Stingrays' Caleb Herbert got that goal back on a pass from Andrew Cherniwchan to make it 5-3 just 92 seconds later on the Rays' first shot in the third.

Szydlowski scored on the power play for a 6-3 lead at 7:38 of the third. The Stingrays' Mark Cooper scored in the final minutes for the 6-4 final margin.

The Stingrays have won big games on the road while knocking off higher-seeded teams in Florida and Greenville in the Eastern Conference playoffs. South Carolina won games four and five at the Everblades’ Hertz Arena to claim that series on the road, and took a crucial game three victory at Greenville’s Bons Secours Arena in the Eastern Conference finals.

South Carolina has made the ECHL postseason 27 times in its 28-year history. The Stingrays are in the Kelly Cup finals for an ECHL-best sixth time, and are seeking their fourth championship and first since 2009.

The Komets, who finished third in the Western Conference regular season, are in the Kelly Cup finals for the first time, but they have won nine titles in various leagues over the years.