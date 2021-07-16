For Charleston Battery, another milestone: Full capacity at Patriots Point

In its second season at Patriots Point, the Charleston Battery has finally reached an important milestone: Full capacity at the soccer club's stadium.

The Battery's July 17 match against Hartford Athletic will mark the first time that the club will face no COVID-19 restrictions on attendance at Patriots Point. The team played in front of very limited crowds in a reduced schedule in 2020, and opened this season at 50 percent capacity.

But on Saturday, the Battery can welcome as many fans as it can squeeze into the 4,000-seat stadium in Mount Pleasant, and for all 11 home matches remaining this season.

"It's like some level of completeness to it, I think," said Battery owner Rob Salvatore. "You get dealt a hand, and you play it. There was all the anticipation of opening up last year at Patriots Point, and then much more serious things happen and you roll with it.

"But then, it went on for so long ... Now, it's like we finally have gotten there and I'm just happy that we can put as many people as possible into the stadium."

The Battery have averaged 2,003 spectators for its first four home matches, essentially a sellout at 50 percent capacity. But operating at 50 percent is a tough way to make a profit in a gate-driven league like the United Soccer League.

"From a business side, we need it," Salvatore said. "The team needs it. It is a gate-driven league, so it doesn't really work in a small venue if you don't have the ability to open up the doors completely.

"You could be in a 20,000-seat stadium and draw 5,000 people. But if you are in a 5,000-seat stadium, you've got to pretty much fill it up."

Salvatore hopes increased attendance can also boost the team, which is currently seventh among eight teams in the Atlantic Division of the Eastern Conference with 12 points on three wins, four losses and three draws. In five home matches, the team has two wins, two draws and a loss.

"I'm hoping that a thousand extra fans means five times the energy," he said. "I don't know if that's the case, but I'm hoping. Full arenas that are jumping are pretty contagious, so that's what we're hoping for."

The Battery need to climb to the top four in the Atlantic Division in order to make the USL playoffs, and a victory over Hartford would be a good place to start. The Athletic is third in the Atlantic Division with 20 points on a 6-2-2 record.

"Results on the field, I've been disappointed with how the season has started," Salvatore said. "Hopefully, we can get healthier and get on a run here and give the home crowd something to cheer about.

"We've had some good results at home, but we really need to start to stack it up now and create that sense of invincibility at home. And that will help draw people to the stadium, as well."

The Battery are coming off a 2-1 loss at New Mexico United in which five first-year players were in the lineup.

“We’re back on our grass and we want to keep the tempo up, we want to take advantage of our home field,” said coach Mike Anhaeuser. “(New Mexico) played a little slower game, which we did okay with, but here we want to play like we did against Pittsburgh at the start, we want to come out and do what we did against Miami, and really get after (Hartford).”

The Battery will likely be without Robbie Crawford, Geobel Perez, Nico Rittmeyer and Mauro Cichero, and Burke Fahling will miss the contest due to a red card at the end of Charleston’s last match. AJ Paterson is off on international duty with the Grenada national team for the Gold Cup Group Stage.

• The Saturday match will feature a pre-game concert with Greg Keys & Co., and the first 500 fans will receive Battery Rally Flags.